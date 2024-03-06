Halftime Sports Tavern opening this week in San Antonio's Southtown area

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Halftime Sports Tavern will feature 15 TVs and a full bar.
New nightspot Halftime Sports Tavern will open this Friday in the space vacated by Southtown tapas bar Queso Pan y Vino, MySA reports
.
In addition to boasting 15 TVs and a full bar, Halftime will offer pizza by the slice and a cigar selection, Queso Pan y Vino owner Erik Rosales told the news site. The sports bar, located at 727 S. Alamo St., will be open seven days a week.
Late last year, Rosales relocated Queso Pan y Vino
along with his Backroom bar and Pipe Corner cigar shop out of the space now taken over by Halftime. The three businesses moved into a combined location at 940 S. Alamo St.
Rosales also operates the speakeasy Boutique
, 732 S. Alamo St., which is accessible through a cooler door inside Taqueria Los Cuates, a Mexican eatery at the same address. Boutique opened in November.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed