Halftime Sports Tavern opening this week in San Antonio's Southtown area

The new nightspot opens this Friday in the space vacated by tapas bar Queso Pan y Vino.

By on Wed, Mar 6, 2024 at 11:46 am

click to enlarge Halftime Sports Tavern will feature 15 TVs and a full bar. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Halftime Sports Tavern will feature 15 TVs and a full bar.
New nightspot Halftime Sports Tavern will open this Friday in the space vacated by Southtown tapas bar Queso Pan y Vino, MySA reports.

In addition to boasting 15 TVs and a full bar, Halftime will offer pizza by the slice and a cigar selection, Queso Pan y Vino owner Erik Rosales told the news site. The sports bar, located at 727 S. Alamo St., will be open seven days a week. 

Late last year, Rosales relocated Queso Pan y Vino along with his Backroom bar and Pipe Corner cigar shop out of the space now taken over by Halftime. The three businesses moved into a combined location at 940 S. Alamo St.

Rosales also operates the speakeasy Boutique, 732 S. Alamo St., which is accessible through a cooler door inside Taqueria Los Cuates, a Mexican eatery at the same address. Boutique opened in November.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

March 6, 2024

