Hanamaru Cafe, Mas Chingon: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

The national restaurant scene may have felt a pandemic-driven lull in recent months, but if the Current's most-read food news is any indication, that pause is over in the Alamo City.
All of this week's most-clicked stories were about new bars and restaurants opening in the Alamo City. From sushi to mezcal to hearty tavern fare, local foodies will have a wealth of new spots to try by summer's end.
Read on for more.
- New San Antonio Japanese eatery Hanamaru Cafe now serving popular street snack taiyaki
- New mezcal and tequila bar Mas Chingon has opened on San Antonio's South Side
- Minds behind Hot Joy, Barbaro opening new 'American tavern' concept downtown this spring
- Owners of San Antonio's Curry Boys and Pinch House opening another St. Mary's Strip venture
- Yet another all-you-can-eat sushi spot, Umiya, opening up in Northwest San Antonio