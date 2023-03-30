Hangover-cure hotspot Waffle House plans expansion south of Austin. Could San Antonio be next?

The planned location about a half-hour south of Austin is the closest the chain has so far come to San Antonio.

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 1:42 pm

Georgia-founded chain Waffle House will open a location just south of Austin next summer.

And it seems like every time the purveyor of scattered, smothered and covered hashbrowns expands its Texas footprint, the move ignites new speculation that San Antonio locations may be in the works.

The company confirmed via email that a location in the Austin bedroom community of Kyle will open next March. Construction on the restaurant — located about 40 minutes north of San Antonio at 5767 Kyle Parkway — is expected to begin this summer.

However, Waffle House officials dodged the Current's question about whether plans for Alamo City locations are in the works.

“We are excited to serve the Kyle community,” Waffle House Vice President of Food Safety and Public Relations Njeri Boss said in an emailed statement. “As for Waffle House’s expansion plans, those concern real estate selection decisions and practices about which we as a privately-held company do not share with the public.”

So, SA residents wanting a Waffle House fix will need to get it on the road — at least until we hear different. Until the Kyle location opens, the closest Waffle Houses remain the chain's three stores in Austin proper.

Created by WWII veterans Tom Forkner and Joe Rogers Sr. in Avondale, Georgia in 1955, Waffle House operates 1,900 locations in 25 U.S. states.

