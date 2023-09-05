Has East side staple Tucker's Kozy Korner ghosted San Antonio?

click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Tucker’s, 1338 E. Houston St., was closed during posted business hours during several visits over the weekend.
East Side staple Tucker's Cozy Corner — a 75-year-old nightspot known for soulful eats, neighborhood vibes and a diverse music-booking policy — appears to have closed, although it's unclear whether that's a temporary or permanent development.
The business' owner hasn't publicly comment on how long it will remain shuttered, but internet chatter suggests that it's scrapped multiple music events, and the building was closed during four visits placed since last Wednesday during its posted hours of operation. The bar's Google Business page was last updated seven weeks ago.
The Current
tried to contact Tucker's last-known owner, Steve Mahoney, via email, phone and social media for an update on the historic venue's status. However, Mahoney — who's also behind local drinking spots Lilly’s Greenville, Francis Bogside and George’s Keep — was unavailable for comment.
In a Wednesday, Aug 23 Instagram post from thrash metal act Violent Practice
, commenters noted that the band's show on Friday, Aug. 25 had been cancelled because "Tuckers [sic] closed permanently.” The Eastern Condors Band, slated to perform on the same bill, echoed the news
with its own Instagram post.
Arts-focused production group Mission210 said Thursday, Aug. 24, on its Instagram account that it's scrapped future shows at Tucker's due to the owner’s decision to close “effective immediately.”
Screen Capture / Instagram
A post from production group Mission210 notes that all future shows are canceled due to the owner’s decision to close Tucker’s, “effective immediately.”
Death metal band Mortal Desecration confirmed with the Current
via Instagram direct message that it also pulled the plug on a Saturday, Oct. 14, show at Tucker's.
Tucker’s, located at 1338 E. Houston St., originally opened in 1948, making it one of the East Side's longest-running nightspots.
Over the course of multiple owners and updates, the venue offered live music, food and Sunday Funday vibes inside a hip, retro lounge setting. After its 2019 ownership change
and an ambitious menu relaunch
, the spot began welcoming punk, thrash and metal acts and hosting food pop-ups from mobile kitchens
.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed