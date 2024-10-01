HASH Vegan Eatery and Sober Bar launches GoFundMe to keep the lights on

click to enlarge Photo via Instagram / hash.veganeats.sa HASH Vegan Eatery is the 2024 winner of the San Antonio Current's Best Restaurant for Special Diets.

"Unfortunately, we are now facing a critical challenge and need to raise $20,000 to keep our doors open," states an Instagram post announcing the fundraiser. "We don’t want to ask for money, but this is a situation where we have no choice."

"Running a super niche business is hard and the margins are growing, but not super sustainable yet," the owners explained, adding that they have put all profits back into HASH and have even taken on some debt to keep going.

"a dream of creating a safe, sober space and a vegan haven in the heart of the Southside of San Antonio," according to fundraiser details. Both are sober and vegan and have been for years.



This isn't the first time HASH has launched a GoFundMe to keep its doors open, however. Just a year after its launch, the venture created an online fundraiser to generate $5,000 to cover a "few major bills and taxes."



The brothers were able to meet that goal and remain operational in the ensuing three years.



Vegan eats on the HASH's menu are plant-based and centered on "comfort food," including buffalo hash and pozole. The business also offers a selection of fresh, farm-to-cup teas by Teaness, an ethically sourced San Antonio tea brand.

Brothers Rogelio and Michael Sanchez launched the eatery in October 2020 with



What's more, the spot located at 5007 S. Flores St. offers a selection of CBD-infused mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, providing those on a sober journey a gathering space of their own. Indeed, the name HASH stands for Heal and Spread Healing, according to its website.



HASH has the distinction of being the first dry bar in San Antonio. Its mission doesn't end there, however. The space also serves the stray animal population and helps to feed the unhoused.



"HASH is more than just a restaurant — it’s a space for change, hope, and connection," the recent Instagram announcement reads.



Additionally, the the restaurant hosts markets highlighting locally produced artwork, particularly that of queer, femme and Latinx makers. What's more, the spot located at 5007 S. Flores St. offers a selection of CBD-infused mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, providing those on a sober journey a gathering space of their own. Indeed, the name HASH stands for Heal and Spread Healing, according to its website.mission doesn't end there, however. The space also serves the stray animal population and helps to feed the unhoused.