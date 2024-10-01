SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

HASH Vegan Eatery and Sober Bar launches GoFundMe to keep the lights on

The restaurant and dry bar is already over half way to its goal.

By on Tue, Oct 1, 2024 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge HASH Vegan Eatery is the 2024 winner of the San Antonio Current's Best Restaurant for Special Diets. - Photo via Instagram / hash.veganeats.sa
Photo via Instagram / hash.veganeats.sa
HASH Vegan Eatery is the 2024 winner of the San Antonio Current's Best Restaurant for Special Diets.
HASH Vegan Eatery is once again asking for public support to stay in operation.

The four-year-old South Side restaurant and sober bar launched a GoFundMe last Thursday to raise money to avoid closure. So far, it's pulled in more than $11,200 of its initial goal of $20,000, which has since jumped to $21,000.

"Unfortunately, we are now facing a critical challenge and need to raise $20,000 to keep our doors open," states an Instagram post announcing the fundraiser. "We don’t want to ask for money, but this is a situation where we have no choice."

On Instagram, HASH's owners said the business' financial struggles aren't just related to the rising rent costs that plague so many restaurants right now.

"Running a super niche business is hard and the margins are growing, but not super sustainable yet," the owners explained, adding that they have put all profits back into HASH and have even taken on some debt to keep going.
Brothers Rogelio and Michael Sanchez launched the eatery in October 2020 with "a dream of creating a safe, sober space and a vegan haven in the heart of the Southside of San Antonio," according to fundraiser details. Both are sober and vegan and have been for years.
This isn't the first time HASH has launched a GoFundMe to keep its doors open, however. Just a year after its launch, the venture created an online fundraiser to generate $5,000 to cover a "few major bills and taxes."

The brothers were able to meet that goal and remain operational in the ensuing three years.

Vegan eats on the HASH's menu are plant-based and centered on "comfort food," including buffalo hash and pozole. The business also offers a selection of fresh, farm-to-cup teas by Teaness, an ethically sourced San Antonio tea brand.

What's more, the spot located at 5007 S. Flores St. offers a selection of CBD-infused mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, providing those on a sober journey a gathering space of their own. Indeed, the name HASH stands for Heal and Spread Healing, according to its website.

HASH has the distinction of being the first dry bar in San Antonio. Its mission doesn't end there, however. The space also serves the stray animal population and helps to feed the unhoused.

"HASH is more than just a restaurant — it’s a space for change, hope, and connection," the recent Instagram announcement reads.

Additionally, the the restaurant hosts markets highlighting locally produced artwork, particularly that of queer, femme and Latinx makers.

During its time in operation, HASH has made an appearance in the Current's annual Best of issue, earning Best Restaurant for Special Diets in 2024.

In a subsequent Instagram post thanking those who have donated thus far, HASH's owners stated that they're "blown away" by the community's support.

"From the bottom of our hearts we thank you all and we are not giving up," they said.

