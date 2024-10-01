HASH Vegan Eatery and Sober Bar launches GoFundMe to keep the lights on

The four-year-old South Side restaurant and sober bar launched a GoFundMe last Thursday to raise money to avoid closure. So far, it's pulled in more than $11,200 of its initial goal of $20,000, which has since jumped to $21,000.
On Instagram, HASH's owners said the business' financial struggles aren't just related to the rising rent costs that plague so many restaurants right now.
The brothers were able to meet that goal and remain operational in the ensuing three years.
Vegan eats on the HASH's menu are plant-based and centered on "comfort food," including buffalo hash and pozole. The business also offers a selection of fresh, farm-to-cup teas by Teaness, an ethically sourced San Antonio tea brand.
What's more, the spot located at 5007 S. Flores St. offers a selection of CBD-infused mocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, providing those on a sober journey a gathering space of their own. Indeed, the name HASH stands for Heal and Spread Healing, according to its website.
HASH has the distinction of being the first dry bar in San Antonio. Its mission doesn't end there, however. The space also serves the stray animal population and helps to feed the unhoused.
Additionally, the the restaurant hosts markets highlighting locally produced artwork, particularly that of queer, femme and Latinx makers.
During its time in operation, HASH has made an appearance in the Current's annual Best of issue, earning Best Restaurant for Special Diets in 2024.
"From the bottom of our hearts we thank you all and we are not giving up," they said.
