Hat Creek Burger Co. will give San Antonio teachers free sandwiches on May 1

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week, which runs May 1-6, Texas chain Hat Creek Burger Co. will gift San Antonio teachers with free grub.From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, the sole Alamo City location of the Austin-based business will dole out one free burger or sandwich to local teachers and school staff when they show their school ID when dining in.Educators will have their choice of specialty burgers and sandwiches, including the chain’s popular Southwest Burger, featuring pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, grilled onions and Yellowbird Serrano Sauce.Hat Creek started out as a food trailer in West Austin and has since expanded to 26 brick-and-mortar locations throughout Texas. The San Antonio store is located at 7617 N. Loop 1604 East, in the northeastern suburb of Live Oak.