Health and wellness-focused restaurant chain Clean Eatz plans San Antonio expansion

Instagram / cleaneatzflowermoundtx Clean Eatz offers chef-prepared meals like Jerk Chicken Pasta.

North Carolina-based meal-prep chain Clean Eatz has its sights set on Texas, including a location near downtown San Antonio.The brand specializes in chef-prepared, nutritionist-approved meals that can be delivered to customers' homes or businesses — or enjoyed in an onsite cafe. It currently operates one Texas location in Flower Mound, and its expansion will also include Austin- and Houston-area stores.When the new SA location opens near Lanier High School, locals will be able to order meal plans for delivery Thursday through Sunday, according to Clean Eatz officials. It is unclear whether that outlet will offer an onsite cafe, and the company hasn't yet set an opening date.“With personal health and wellness continuing to rise in popularity and practice in every corner of the U.S., now is the time to tap into the tremendous potential that exists for our brand in San Antonio,” Clean Eatz Co-founder Evonne Varady said in a release. “The area is in need of healthy alternatives and is a prime target for long-term growth.”Damn! Way to call us out, Evonne.