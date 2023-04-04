Heinz competes with San Antonio-based Whataburger with new spicy ketchup line

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz's new Hot Varieties line includes three heat levels of spicy ketchup.
Lots of Whataburger purists agree that the San Antonio-based burger chain’s spicy ketchup is the only
ketchup that matters.
But Whataburger — which offers the fiery condiment both in its restaurants and on grocery shelves — now has competition in that space. Food conglomerate Kraft Heinz on Tuesday launched a line featuring three different heat levels of spicy ketchup.
The Heinz-branded ketchups come in “Chipotle for a medium spice, Jalapeño for a hot spice and Habanero for extra hot spice," according to a news release. Their launch is part of what company officials call “a well-calculated effort to drive growth in the United States,” according to industry news site FoodDive.com
.
For those keeping score at home, Heinz has also released a new Hot 57 Sauce, which comes in only one spice level.
Should you wish to commit the ultimate affront to a beloved hometown chain by trying its ketchup competition, Heinz's Hot Varieties line is now available in 14-ounce bottles at Walmart and H-E-B stores.
