Heinz competes with San Antonio-based Whataburger with new spicy ketchup line

Whataburger's spicy ketchup, beloved by South Texans, now has some grocery-shelf competition.

By on Tue, Apr 4, 2023 at 3:47 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kraft Heinz's new Hot Varieties line includes three heat levels of spicy ketchup. - Courtesy Photo / Kraft Heinz
Courtesy Photo / Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz's new Hot Varieties line includes three heat levels of spicy ketchup.
Lots of Whataburger purists agree that the San Antonio-based burger chain’s spicy ketchup is the only ketchup that matters.

But Whataburger — which offers the fiery condiment both in its restaurants and on grocery shelves — now has competition in that space. Food conglomerate Kraft Heinz on Tuesday launched a line featuring three different heat levels of spicy ketchup.

The Heinz-branded ketchups come in “Chipotle for a medium spice, Jalapeño for a hot spice and Habanero for extra hot spice," according to a news release. Their launch is part of what company officials call “a well-calculated effort to drive growth in the United States,” according to industry news site FoodDive.com.

For those keeping score at home, Heinz has also released a new Hot 57 Sauce, which comes in only one spice level.

Should you wish to commit the ultimate affront to a beloved hometown chain by trying its ketchup competition, Heinz's Hot Varieties line is now available in 14-ounce bottles at Walmart and H-E-B stores.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee opens first San Antonio location

By Nina Rangel

Scooter’s Coffee began serving in San Antonio last Friday.

Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee's new mangonada-inspired drink tastes exactly like you think it would

By Nina Rangel

Dutch Bros Coffee's new Mangonada Rebel is offered in either frozen or iced form.

San Antonio's RockerDogz has closed its doors, but chef says pop-ups might be in the works

By Nina Rangel

RockerDogz Gourmet Street Dogs has closed.

Chef-owner of San Antonio's vegan Urban Soul Market closing business to care for sick child

By Nina Rangel

Vegan chef and owner of Urban Soul Market, Tia Rodriguez.

Also in Food & Drink

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us