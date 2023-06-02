Helotes' El Chaparral Mexican restaurant has opened a satellite location in Boerne

click to enlarge Facebook / El Chaparral El Chaparral is known for its street tacos, fajitas and puffy tacos.

Helotes-based Mexican restaurant El Chaparral has thrown open the doors on a new location, this one located on six sprawling acres in Boerne.The 50-year-old eatery's new outpost is now serving street tacos, fajitas and enchiladas at 36 Old San Antonio Road,. It opened a second location in San Antonio in 2008.The new Boerne location has separate menus for breakfast, lunch and dinner along with more than a dozen types of margaritas.El Chaparral’s Boerne location is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. -10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, according to its website.