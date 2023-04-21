Here’s how to make San Antonio's original thirst-quenching NIOSA preparada at home

When it comes to liquid treats, though, few are as recognizable as the Smirnoff preparada.
The sweet, tangy and chamoy-laden tipple was first served at Fiesta’s Night In Old San Antonio in 2011. It featured Smirnoff ICE, fresh fruit, chili-lime seasoning, tangy chamoy, lime and over-the-top garnishes including sour candies and more fresh fruit.
Yes, Smirnoff ICE is a key ingredient. But stay with us.
You may have childhood memories of your tío pulling a frosty bottle of Smirnoff ICE from a cooler at a family function and suffering serious ribbing. The malt beverage also is considered a drink of choice in fraternity culture, which can be a turnoff for some.
But let’s be real: Fiesta attendees imbibe a lot. So, using a lower-ABV sipper as the the base for day drinking is probably a good idea.
Since its introduction at NIOSA — Fiesta’s four-night San Antonio Conservation Society fundraiser — the Smirnoff preparada has evolved into one of the event’s most-asked for beverages.
"People love preparadas because they're bright, fun and over the top, just like Fiesta," Squeezebox and Amor Eterno owner Aaron Peña said, explaining the drink's appeal.
However, there's been a change to NIOSA's preparada recipe this year. The new spirits distributor handling the event represents Seagram's Malt Beverages rather than Smirnoff. That means Seagram's will now be the key ingredient.
If you're hankering for Smirnoff preparada at home — whether to taste test against the new version or just to quell your nostalgia — we sniffed out the recipe from Smirnoff distributor Beauchamp and included it below.
Smirnoff Preparada
- 11.2-ounce bottle of Smirnoff ICE, any flavor
- 3-4 ounces diced fruit such as strawberries, cantaloupe, watermelon, Granny Smith apple or pineapple
- 1 tablespoon chamoy spicy plum paste
- 1 teaspoon chili-lime seasoning
- Juice from half a lime
- Handful of dulces enchilados, or spicy Mexican gummy candies, sour belts or gummy bears
NIOSA, one of the nation's top historic-preservation fundraisers, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The fest will run 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28 at historic La Villita, 418 La Villita St.
NIOSA 2023 tickets are $20 per person when purchased in advance and $25 at the gate. Children 12 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult.
