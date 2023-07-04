Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Here's where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 in San Antonio

Tony G's, Mama's Cafe and Attagirl all serve up fried chicken worth checking out.

By on Tue, Jul 4, 2023 at 8:56 am

Share on Nextdoor
Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken. - Instagram / tonygssoulfood
Instagram / tonygssoulfood
Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken.
There are few things more comforting than a piping hot plate of perfectly fried chicken. Golden brown, tender and juicy, when you find a spot that does it right, it’s akin to the culinary holy grail.

National Fried Chicken Day is nearly upon us — it’s on July 6, in case you need to pencil it in — so we rounded up five local joints that serve up perfect fried chicken nearly every time.

Mama’s Cafe's menu ranges from chicken fried steak to lobster tail, but we’re obsessed with the fried chicken, which comes with creamy, deliciously garlic mashed potatoes and the chef's daily selection of veggies. If brunch is more your speed, you can get chef Gabe’s succulent fried yardbird with a waffle and maple syrup. 2442 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 826-8303, mamascafesa.com.

Smack's Chicken Shack doles out multiple variations of its juicy fried chicken sandwich, but our fave is easily the honey hot chicken variety, which comes with slaw and pickles on a toasted bun. You also can’t go wrong with Smacks’ most famous sando, the Hoodrat, which features fried chicken topped with Hot Cheetos and melty cheese sauce. 125 Lamar St., (210) 281-4077, Smack's Chicken Shack on Facebook.

Southerleigh Fine Food And Brewery’s fried chicken isn’t called “famous” on its menu for no reason. It’s marinated, seasoned and pressure-fried, then served with homemade biscuits and Chef Balfour’s old-school red eye gravy. It’s also available at brunch on a sandwich loaded with bacon, egg, mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles. 136 E. Grayson St., Suite 120, (210) 455-5701, southerleighatpearl.com.

Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken offers a crispy golden crust that provides a satisfactory crunch at first bite. Whether enjoyed as a main course with Tony’s homestyle sides or in a chicken and waffle combination, Tony G's does it exceptionally. Multiple locations, tonygssoulfood.com.

Attagirl’s hot pink neon sign acts like a beacon in the night to those looking for face-numbingly hot fried chicken — and it comes in a variety of applications to boot. Wings, in sandos, atop fresh waffles; it’s all worth the battle through the seemingly never-ending St. Mary’s Street construction to get a bite. 726 E. Mistletoe Ave., (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Postino Wine Café, 85°C Bakery Café: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café has opened a San Antonio location at The Rim.

New Life, New Business: Ukrainian refugee charts a fresh course with San Antonio bakery Pashina Pastry

By Brandon Rodriguez

New Life, New Business: Ukrainian refugee charts a fresh course with San Antonio bakery Pashina Pastry

San Antonio-area distilleries offer Fourth of July-ready cocktail recipes

By Nina Rangel

Maverick Distilling's spirit lineup

Phoenix-based Postino has opened its first all-day wine café at San Antonio's Rim complex

By Nina Rangel

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café has opened a San Antonio location at The Rim.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us