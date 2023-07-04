Here's where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 in San Antonio

Instagram / tonygssoulfood Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken.

There are few things more comforting than a piping hot plate of perfectly fried chicken. Golden brown, tender and juicy, when you find a spot that does it right, it’s akin to the culinary holy grail.National Fried Chicken Day is nearly upon us — it’s on July 6, in case you need to pencil it in — so we rounded up five local joints that serve up perfect fried chicken nearly every time.'s menu ranges from chicken fried steak to lobster tail, but we’re obsessed with the fried chicken, which comes with creamy, deliciously garlic mashed potatoes and the chef's daily selection of veggies. If brunch is more your speed, you can get chef Gabe’s succulent fried yardbird with a waffle and maple syrup.doles out multiple variations of its juicy fried chicken sandwich, but our fave is easily the honey hot chicken variety, which comes with slaw and pickles on a toasted bun. You also can’t go wrong with Smacks’ most famous sando, the Hoodrat, which features fried chicken topped with Hot Cheetos and melty cheese sauce.’s fried chicken isn’t called “famous” on its menu for no reason. It’s marinated, seasoned and pressure-fried, then served with homemade biscuits and Chef Balfour’s old-school red eye gravy. It’s also available at brunch on a sandwich loaded with bacon, egg, mayo, cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles.’s legendary fried chicken offers a crispy golden crust that provides a satisfactory crunch at first bite. Whether enjoyed as a main course with Tony’s homestyle sides or in a chicken and waffle combination, Tony G's does it exceptionally.’s hot pink neon sign acts like a beacon in the night to those looking for face-numbingly hot fried chicken — and it comes in a variety of applications to boot. Wings, in sandos, atop fresh waffles; it’s all worth the battle through the seemingly never-ending St. Mary’s Street construction to get a bite.