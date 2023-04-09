Here's where to celebrate National Ranch Water Day on April 11 in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill Dog & Pony Grill is located in Boerne.

April 11 marks National Ranch Water Day, and while it may be among the newer drinking “holidays,” it’s easy to see why folks clamor for the Texas-born sipper.The homegrown cocktail has taken the nation by storm, thanks to its simple prep — it uses only tequila, fresh lime juice and sparkling mineral water — and no-fuss, low-calorie thirst quenching.These San Antonio hotspots are offering specialty Ranch Water cocktails on the big day.will pour Ranch Water cocktails for diners all day inside downtown’s The Thompson Hotel.'s version can be sipped while reveling in sweeping Hill Country views.will offer a Ranch Water cocktail using Texas-based LALO Tequila Blanco.in Boerne will serve its take on the simple cocktail all day, perfect for parents whose kids want to enjoy the playground, dog park or basketball court.