Here's where to celebrate National Ranch Water Day on April 11 in San Antonio

Landrace at the Thompson Hotel and Dog & Pony Grill are just two San Antonio spots celebrating the Texas-born cocktail.

By on Sun, Apr 9, 2023 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge Dog & Pony Grill is located in Boerne. - Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill
Courtesy Photo / Dog & Pony Grill
Dog & Pony Grill is located in Boerne.
April 11 marks National Ranch Water Day, and while it may be among the newer drinking “holidays,” it’s easy to see why folks clamor for the Texas-born sipper.

The homegrown cocktail has taken the nation by storm, thanks to its simple prep — it uses only tequila, fresh lime juice and sparkling mineral water — and no-fuss, low-calorie thirst quenching.

These San Antonio hotspots are offering specialty Ranch Water cocktails on the big day.

Landrace will pour Ranch Water cocktails for diners all day inside downtown’s The Thompson Hotel. 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, landracetx.com.

Primero at La Cantera Resort's version can be sipped while reveling in sweeping Hill Country views. 16641 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 558-6500, lacanteraresort.com.

Carriqui will offer a Ranch Water cocktail using Texas-based LALO Tequila Blanco. 239 E. Grayson St., (210) 910-5547, carriquitx.com.

Dog & Pony Grill in Boerne will serve its take on the simple cocktail all day, perfect for parents whose kids want to enjoy the playground, dog park or basketball court. 1481 S. Main St., (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

