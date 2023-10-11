Here's where to eat and drink while viewing this weekend's ‘ring of fire’ eclipse in San Antonio

Shutterstock / Nature's Charm
The Oct. 14 annular eclipse will reach its maximum at 11:54 a.m. in San Antonio.
This Saturday, Oct. 14, San Antonio will be in the path of totality for an annular solar eclipse that will start around 10:23 a.m., making it a solid reason for weekend day-drinking (as if we needed one).
Also dubbed a “ring of fire” eclipse, the event will span a little over three hours, with the full eclipse taking place between 11:52 and 11:56 a.m. Experts say it should reach its maximum at 11:54 a.m. and come to an end at 1:33 p.m.
If you can’t fathom enjoying the celestial phenomenon without a drink in hand, don’t fret: watch parties have sprung up around town, offering many options to imbibe while the moon slips between the Earth and sun. If none of these events tickle your astral fancy, we've also compiled a list of several other free parties around town
A word to the wise: many events will provide protective eyewear or other safe ways to view the phenomenon, but we suggest snagging a pair of your own, just to be safe. Looking at a solar eclipse with naked eyes can cause serious eye injury and even permanent damage to your eyes. They can be sourced online or at local stores including Whole Earth Provision Co. (255 E. Basse Road, (210) 829-8888, wholeearthprovision.com)
Hermann Sons Rathskeller Bar
will open up its historic rooftop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., offering “Hermosas” — their version of a mimosa — as well as beer, wine and seltzer. The downtown landmark will host a food truck and allow guests to bring in their own food. Tickets are $10 and include viewing glasses, one drink and entry to the rooftop. Capacity will be limited for this special event. 525 S. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5432, sahermannsons.com.
Natural Bridge Caverns
will roll out the red carpet for a trio of eclipse-viewing packages that will allow viewers to add perks such as brunch buffet access, picnic tables and lounge chairs. Packages range from $30-190 per person and can be purchased by calling the natural landmark. 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, (210) 651-6101, naturalbridgecaverns.com.
Alamo Beer
will host a free eclipse-viewing event that will double as the unveiling of a pair of limited-edition, eclipse-themed brews made with Eclipse Hops. The East Side brews will dole out free protective glasses with the purchase of a beverage, while supplies last. Alamo will open at 10 a.m. for this event. The Latin Roots Music Festival and vendor market will kicks off immediately after the eclipse winds down. 202 Lamar St., (210) 872-5589, alamobeer.com.
Little Rhein Prost Haus
will open at 10 a.m. for the eclipse, offering free pairs of viewing glasses to folks who post up on the River Walk eatery’s patio. The German-inspired spot will also serve up a specialty themed cocktail for the day called the Solar Sipper. 231 S. Alamo St., (210) 890-2225, littlerheinprosthaus.com.
