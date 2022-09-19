Here's where to get your pumpkin spice fix — and other fall flavors — in San Antonio right now

Instagram / wowwowlemonadesanantonio Wow Wow Lemonade Stand is offering its seasonal eats and drinks though Nov. 28.

Nicholas Regalado for Shotgun House Coffee Roasters Shotgun House Coffee Roasters on Monday launched a small menu of fall flavors.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Salata Salata's Pumpkin Puff Cookies feature macadamia nut pieces and white chocolate chunks.

Even though San Antonio has yet to experience autumn-appropriate temperatures, local food businesses are forging ahead with fall-inspired eats and drinks, from pumpkin spice lattes to hot cocoa.These five spots are offering sweater weather-worthy options right now.on Monday launched a fall menu featuring flavors one can add to a fresh-prepared latte or iced coffee drink. Choose from pumpkin spice, pumpkin cheesecake and maple praline — or opt for cheesecake syrup with a graham cracker crumble.’s fall menu includes the new TrickN’ Treat drink for kids, featuring hot cocoa topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate. For caffeine fiends who need a bigger fix, BRCC offers the Smashed Pumpkin drink — includes pumpkin pie and spiced brown sugar syrups and is topped with bourbon-smoked sugar. It's also welcoming back the Smokey Joe, which includes espresso and hickory smoke syrup topped with bourbon-smoked sugar.is now offering seasonal eats and drinks through Nov. 28. Those include pumpkin spice-nut butter toast and chocolate-hazelnut toast along with cold brews and smoothies flavored with peppermint cacao or pumpkin spice.is sweetening up its built-to-order salad menu with the addition of its Pumpkin Puff cookie, available at all four San Antonio locations starting Sept. 20. The cookie features a fluffy texture, macadamia nut pieces, white chocolate chunks and a hint of cinnamon. Baked fresh in each restaurant daily, they'll be available through the end of the year.in Boerne is now doling out fall lattes in flavors including pumpkin spice, peppermint chai and one inspired by Abuelita’s spiced hot cocoa.