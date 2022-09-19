Here's where to get your pumpkin spice fix — and other fall flavors — in San Antonio right now

Starting this month, a variety of local businesses are offering sweater weather-worthy foods and drinks.

By on Mon, Sep 19, 2022 at 2:56 pm

Wow Wow Lemonade Stand is offering its seasonal eats and drinks though Nov. 28. - Instagram / wowwowlemonadesanantonio
Instagram / wowwowlemonadesanantonio
Wow Wow Lemonade Stand is offering its seasonal eats and drinks though Nov. 28.

Even though San Antonio has yet to experience autumn-appropriate temperatures, local food businesses are forging ahead with fall-inspired eats and drinks, from pumpkin spice lattes to hot cocoa.

These five spots are offering sweater weather-worthy options right now.

Shotgun House Coffee Roasters on Monday launched a small menu of fall flavors. - Nicholas Regalado for Shotgun House Coffee Roasters
Nicholas Regalado for Shotgun House Coffee Roasters
Shotgun House Coffee Roasters on Monday launched a small menu of fall flavors.
Shotgun House Coffee Roasters on Monday launched a fall menu featuring flavors one can add to a fresh-prepared latte or iced coffee drink. Choose from pumpkin spice, pumpkin cheesecake and maple praline — or opt for cheesecake syrup with a graham cracker crumble. 1333 Buena Vista St., (254) 913-9031, shotgunhouseroasters.com.

Black Rifle Coffee Co.’s fall menu includes the new TrickN’ Treat drink for kids, featuring hot cocoa topped with whipped cream, caramel and chocolate. For caffeine fiends who need a bigger fix, BRCC offers the Smashed Pumpkin drink — includes pumpkin pie and spiced brown sugar syrups and is topped with bourbon-smoked sugar. It's also welcoming back the Smokey Joe, which includes espresso and hickory smoke syrup topped with bourbon-smoked sugar. Multiple locations, blackriflecoffee.com.

Wow Wow Lemonade Stand is now offering seasonal eats and drinks through Nov. 28. Those include pumpkin spice-nut butter toast and chocolate-hazelnut toast along with cold brews and smoothies flavored with peppermint cacao or pumpkin spice. 14510 N.W. Military, Suite 104, wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

click to enlarge Salata's Pumpkin Puff Cookies feature macadamia nut pieces and white chocolate chunks. - Courtesy Photo / Salata
Courtesy Photo / Salata
Salata's Pumpkin Puff Cookies feature macadamia nut pieces and white chocolate chunks.

Salata is sweetening up its built-to-order salad menu with the addition of its Pumpkin Puff cookie, available at all four San Antonio locations starting Sept. 20. The cookie features a fluffy texture, macadamia nut pieces, white chocolate chunks and a hint of cinnamon. Baked fresh in each restaurant daily, they'll be available through the end of the year. Multiple locations, salata.com.

Richter Bakhaus in Boerne is now doling out fall lattes in flavors including pumpkin spice, peppermint chai and one inspired by Abuelita’s spiced hot cocoa. 153 S. Main St. in Boerne, (830) 331-2675, richterboerne.com.
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings.

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine.

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here.

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once
Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

Great boozy moments from Whiskey Business 2022

