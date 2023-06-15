Here’s where to raise a glass to Pride Month in San Antonio

From cheekily named drink specials to once-in-a-lifetime drag performances, there’s something on this list to sate anyone’s desire to honor the Alamo City's queer community.
The Pearl has updated its courtyard-area mural with a theme of "Radiate Love,” honoring diversity, acceptance and compassion. The new mural features a fluid rainbow and a hummingbird, which officials at the shopping and dining complex say is a symbol of joy, love and healing. This mural, dedicated to San Antonio's LGBTQ+ community, is created by Mauro de la Tierra, a first-generation Mexican American queer artist from San Antonio. The art will be on display through July 2. The Pearl also will host a community Pride Ride on Thursday, June 15, from 6-7 p.m. The free cycling class with AMP studio features a combination of high-intensity, low-impact, beat-based cycle and strength workouts, officials said. Guests can reserve a spot with AMP and are invited to stick around after class for a Pride Month cocktail from Boiler House. 303 Pearl Parkway, (210) 212-7260, atpearl.com.
Universal City hole-in-the-wall Our Glass Lounge will host its second annual Pride Night on Saturday, June 17, featuring a drag show hosted by Autumn Summers. In addition to hourly drink and shot specials, the bar will dole out swag and giveaways. Karaoke will be on offer following the drag show. 1301 Pat Booker Road, (210) 599-7036, Our Glass on Facebook.
Multiple San Antonio bars and restaurants will offer a Tito's Vodka Pride Parade Cocktail all month long, and the Austin-based company is pledging to donate $1 from each to the Pride Center of San Antonio's Colors of Pride program. So far, two dozen local spots are participating, including Rosario’s, Urban Cocktail, Tony’s Siesta and The Friendly Spot. titosvodka.com.
Thompson San Antonio on the Riverwalk will celebrate with a Pride package available all month, including themed cocktails, bites and striking city views from the hotel's vibrant rooftop lounge. That same rooftop spot, The Moon's Daughters, also will host a 6 p.m. Reverse Brunch drag show presented by Kristi Waters. Performers featured for the evening brunch include Natasha Capri, Jade Summers, Dion Summers, Mehgan Iman Dlux and DJ Vitamin A. Tickets for the Sunday, June 18 show run $30-$100. 115 Lexington Ave., (210) 876-1234, hyatt.com.
Alamo Drafthouse locations are celebrating Pride Month with film screenings and themed events that highlight the LGBTQ+ community’s impact on the film industry. For the month, all mobile and online ticket orders will include an optional add-on for guests to donate $1, $3 or $5 to The Trevor Project, a national nonprofit that focuses on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQ+ youth. Alamo Drafthouse will match guest donations up to $5,000. The movie house also will screen beloved a range of queer cinema titles, including Cabaret, The Birdcage, But I’m a Cheerleader and Victor, Victoria. Multiple locations, drafthouse.com.
Second Pitch Beer Co. will host its free LoveIsLove Fest this Saturday, featuring an artisan market with nearly two dozen LGBTQ+-friendly vendors. The market will run 3-8 p.m., and local musical act Honey Bunny will provide tunes from 6-9 p.m. An improv comedy show will then take over from 9-10 p.m. 11935 Starcrest Drive, (210) 474-0234, secondpitchbeer.com.
Little Death will host a pre-Pride Parade party ahead of Travis Park festivities on Saturday, June 24. The 6-9 p.m. event will feature vibes from DJ Lil Latin Pup, and live screen printing of limited-run Pride-themed T-shirts by Crooked Arm Printing. All proceeds from the onsite printing will go to SA’s Thrive Youth Center. Expect fried corndogs and frosé for pre-parade sustenance. 2327 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 264-6472, littledeathwine.com.
The Bonham Exchange will host The Pastie Pops' Big Queer Burlesque Show this Saturday, featuring sizzling performances by Jasper St. James, Vixy Van Hellen, Mary Annette, Natasha B. Capri, Ira Descent, Shayla Shimmy, Logan Liqueur, Mademoiselle du Jour and Azucar. Hosted by Foxxy Blue Snacks and Topsy Curvy, the show starts at 8 p.m. Doors for the 21-and-up performance open at 7 p.m., and reserved seating runs $20 per person. Front row seating is available for $10 more. VIP tables for four people are available for $150. 411 Bonham, (210) 224-9219, bonhamexchange.com.
The Starlighter’s Tell It To My Heart '80s Pride Drag Party will take place 7-11 p.m. Friday, June 30 and feature performances by Gina Woods, Sir Gio, MX Smokey Bear, Miss Taint, Ezzz Brezzy and Dicky Martin. The 18-and-up event is pet friendly. Purchase $7 tickets ahead of the event, or pay a $10 cover at the door. 1910 Fredericksburg Road, thestarlighter.com.
