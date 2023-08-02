Here's where to snag hoppy San Antonio-made brews this Thursday for National IPA Day

Instagram / roadmapbrewing Roadmap Brewing's Mama Duke's West Coast IPA.

Let’s be real, IPAs get a bad rap.People bitch and moan about how bitter they are, but the truth is, there are so many varieties of IPA — or India Pale Ale, to those unfamiliar with what the initials stand for — that the style holds something for just about every variety of beer lover.Known for having their pronounced hop character front and center, IPAs can use that floral addition to take on citrusy, fruity, dry or even sour flavors — not just tongue-spiking bitterness. Frequently, they boast a higher-than-average alcohol percentage, but again, not always.Despite it being oft-misunderstood, the style has garnered a huge following in recent years. Nothing demonstrates its popularity more than the celebration on National IPA Day, which takes place this Thursday.For those who feel like celebrating, here's a roundup of worthy IPAs from five Alamo City breweries.Second Pitch Beer Co.’s citrusy, hazy IPA features Sabro, Citra, Centennial, Mosaic and Idaho 7 hops, giving it a robust hop flavor tinged with coconut, grapefruit and orange peel notes. The hazy is one of the brewery’s most-requested beers, which the owners call “a super juicy hazy that even the ‘I don’t drink IPA’ folks love.”Flix Brewhouse’s amber colored Lupulus IPA offers an enjoyable balance between malt and the citrus and floral notes of American hops. However, at 70 on the IBU beer bitterness scale, this isn’t for the faint of heart. IBU measures the bitterness in a beer that’s contributed by hops, specifically, the amount of bitter acids the lupulin supplies, which is likely the namesake of this brew.Roadmap Brewing just celebrated its fifth year brewing this highly approachable West Coast IPA, which offers a pleasant Citra and Simcoe hoppiness as well as citrus and pine aromas. Named for the matriarch of the Roadmap family, the amber-colored brew boasts a full body plus light cherry and grapefruit hop flavors.Newcomer Gather Brewing unveiled this mango milkshake-style IPA brewed with Azacca and Mosaic hops last year, and it's brought the ale back several times since to appease the masses. According to tasting notes, the brewery uses “a ton of mango" to create this soft, fruity and super juicy brew.This easy-drinking New England-style IPA from Free Roam Brewing in Boerne is brewed with Citra, Mosaic, Chinook, Strata and Galaxy hops for tropical fruit-forward notes balanced with oats and wheat. Quick Clouds is one of two IPAs currently offered at Free Roam. Both are fairly approachable thanks to IBU ratings below 40, making them ideal for those looking to ease into the style.