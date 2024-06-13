SA BURGER WEEK 6/14-24. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Here's where to take Dad for Father's Day meals, discounts in San Antonio

Local restaurants are offering special menus and even cooking classes to celebrate fathers.

By and on Thu, Jun 13, 2024 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine is offering a Father's Day cooking class. - Photo via Instagram / aldacos_stoneoak
Photo via Instagram / aldacos_stoneoak
Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine is offering a Father's Day cooking class.
Father's Day is this Sunday. Have you made plans?

If you haven't yet, the good news is plenty of San Antonio restaurants are offering special meals, discounts and even cooking classes to honor dead old Dad. Whether your pops has a taste for hearty steaks, fresh seafood or gourmet burgers, here's a look at some ways to make his day truly special. 

Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine will offer a cooking class for fathers at noon on Saturday, June 15. For $88, which includes two cocktails, you and Dad can learn to whip up delicious fideo seco, hibiscus-jalapeno salsa, arrachera a la brava and flan de coco. Aldaco's also will serve ultra-lean arrachera by the pound all weekend, perfect for a backyard grill fest. 20079 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 494-0561, aldacosrestaurants.com.

Costa Pacifica is treating dads to a complimentary michelada with their choice of draft beer on Sunday, June 16. Reservations are recommended at this Mexican seafood spot. 434 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite. 2101, (210) 794-9970, costapacificausa.com.

Little Red Barn is offering a massive, 20-ounce porterhouse steak with a side for $35.95. This offer is available all day on Sunday, June 16. 1836 South Hackberry, (210) 532-4235, lrbsteakhouse.com.

Zocca Cuisine d'Italia is serving a Father’s Day Flight Club menu, meaning each brunch entrée comes paired with a beer, whiskey or tequila flight. Choose from Alpha Dad's Steak & Eggs with a beer flight, Pops' Flapjack with a whiskey flight or Zaddy's Burrito with a tequila flight. 420 W. Market St., (210) 444-6052, zoccariverwalk.com

Hook Land & Sea is offering half-off draft beers for dads from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Father's Day. The restaurant inside the Pearl-area Creamery development also will offer its usual menu of Mexican, Asian and fusion flavors. 875 E. Ashby Place, Building 2 and 3, (210) 201-3027, hooksatx.com.

Corinne San Antoni is offering a special Father’s Day three-course menu for $60 per person on Sunday, June 16. The meal includes a Caesar salad, a 16-ounce bone-in ribeye, crispy potatoes and a decadent chocolate bread pudding. 555 S. Alamo St., (210) 353-8018, corinnesatx.com.

Omni La Mansion del Rio will hold a Father's Day grilling workshop  in its courtyard from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. Attendees will be able to cook on a Cuisinart portable take-home grill while enjoying drinks from Garrison Brothers Whiskey's new barrel-aged cocktail. Tickets are available online. 112 College St, (210) 518-1000, omnihotels.com.

