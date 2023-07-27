LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

Here's where you can find TikTok-famous 'girl dinners' in San Antonio

These locally owned dining spots offer meal options worthy of the #girldinner hashtag.

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 12:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A trio of Jardín’s mezze plate options. - Instagram / jardinsatx
Instagram / jardinsatx
A trio of Jardín’s mezze plate options.
Foodies who frequently visit video-sharing app TikTok are likely aware of its latest culinary trend: girl dinners.

The phrase went viral earlier this year as a way to describe people piecing together dinners out of snacky, no-cooking-required items such as bread, cheese, pickled veggies and olives, CBS News reports. Since then, the hashtag #girldinner has racked up nearly 490 million views on TikTok as posters share clips of their particular snacking assortments.

Expect that number to grow now that restaurants are getting in on the trend. For example, fried-chicken chain Popeyes on Wednesday introduced a "girl dinner" option consisting of only side items.

While the term "girl dinners" may be a bit too gender-specific for some folks' tastes, we recognize a phenomenon when we see one. To that end, we rounded up five locally owned eateries that offer snack-sized delights and small plates for those already following the trend or looking to jump on.

Beacon Hill Market & Deli // Owners Matt McLaughlin and Maray McChesney offer up refrigerated grab-and-go salad sampler four-packs with small portions of cold salads — the watermelon and cucumber salad with fresh mint, lemon and Tajin is one of the stars. The Beacon Hill shop also offers shelves of specialty food items such as imported conservas — that’s tinned fish — and breads for building your own girl dinner. 1717 Blanco Road, (210) 999-5239, instagram.com/beaconhillmarketanddeli.
click to enlarge Some of Vintage Wine Bar's charcuterie options. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Some of Vintage Wine Bar's charcuterie options.

Vintage Wine Bar and Specialty Foods // Charcuterie is probably the ultimate girl dinner, and Vintage offers an expansive menu of items suitable for creating just such a snackable meal. The fact that the shop also offers a huge selection of wine to choose from doesn’t hurt, either. 555 West Bitters Road, Suite 112, (210) 267-1872, instagram.com/vintagewinehcv.

Jazz, TX // This Pearl haunt that specializes in live music offers several small items a la carte that would make for a solid girl dinner, including a pickled-veggie crudite platter with sun-dried tomato pesto and house bread with creamy butter. Located in the basement of the Pearl's Bottling Department, this spot offers nightly entertainment alongside its trend-worthy culinary wares. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 6, Suite 6001, (210) 332-9386, jazztx.com.

The Good Kind // This Southtown garden oasis offers a solid grazing board of girl dinner-worthy snacks such as meats, cheese, fruits, veggies and crackers. The Good Kind also offers the requisite chips, salsa and guacamole for those who are dippers rather than grazers. 1127 S. St. Mary’s Street, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com.

Jardín // Any one of Jardín’s mezze — or small-plate — options would work as a girl dinner, and the spot also offers the picturesque San Antonio Botanical Garden as a dining background. Choose from three-, six- and nine-option plates, and curate your own snack situation. From acidic house-marinated olives to appetizer-sized portions of bolognese-stuffed meatballs, the mezze menu is a go-to for dinnertime snacking. 555 Funston Place, (210) 338-5100, jardinsatx.com.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cheekily named San Antonio bar and eatery Chismosas closing this weekend

By Nina Rangel

Chismosas Cantina y Comida Texicana will close this weekend.

San Antonio seafood restaurant 210 Ceviche has closed

By Nina Rangel

Seafood haven 210 Ceviche has permanently closed.

San Antonio Spurs searching for minority-owned restaurants to serve food during home games

By Brandon Rodriguez

The AT&T Center's culinary residency program is in its third year.

Big Hops New Braunfels has permanently closed

By Nina Rangel

Big Hops New Braunfels has permanently closed.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio's Leche de Tigre celebrates Peruvian cebiche with delicious flair

By Ron Bechtol

Leche de Tigre has five cebiches listed on the menu.

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us