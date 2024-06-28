High-concept dessert bar Nicosi now open at Pullman Market

The bar seats just 20 and is reservation-only, which serves to cultivate a mystique and exclusivity for the new spot, according to its owners. Further adding to the intrigue, Nicosi has a no-phones policy that prohibits diners from taking pictures of their food. The ban helps preserve the element of surprise the concept hopes to achieve with its menu.
Nicosi will serve a seasonal tasting menu that changes every three months and centers on playing with contrasting acid, sweet, bitter and umami flavors. Photos and details of dishes won't be released until each seasonal menu is launched, according to the owners.
At the helm is award-winning executive chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, who's responsible for opening several acclaimed restaurants in Austin. Bristol-Joseph, who was also named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs in 2020, is joined in the kitchen by Chef de Cuisine Karla Espinosa.
Tasting menus at Nicosi are $100 without alcohol pairings and $120 with alcohol.
Nicosi is the third of four restaurant concepts to open in Pullman Market since it debuted this spring. The other two restaurants already operating are Fife & Farro, an Italian concept, and Mezquite, which celebrates the Southwest cuisine of America's Sonoran region.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed