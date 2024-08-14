High-end steakhouse Isidore opens in San Antonio's Pullman Market

The restaurant is the latest high-concept eatery to open in the self-described "sensory-rich market," which also sells locally sourced produce, meat, fish and gourmet groceries.
Isadore's seasonal menu celebrates the Lone Star State with dishes that range from beef of the Texas plains to the seafood bounty of the Third Coast, according details shared online by Austin-based Emmer & Rye Hospitality, the group behind Pullman Market.
The drink menu celebrates the Lone Star State's emerging wine scene with a selection curated by sommelier Ali Schmidt. It also offers modernized classic cocktails such as the Midnight Mass, a raspberry-miso take on the espresso martini. Many cocktails have playful names harkening to the eatery's Catholic namesake, Saint Isidore, patron saint of farmers.
The bar menu is curated by Houston Eaves of The Esquire Tavern, MySA reports.
Isidore joins sister concepts Fife and Farro, Mezquite, the Mezcaleria and Nicosi in Pullman Market. The steakhouse is the final restaurant to roll out in the buzzy culinary destination that represents various styles of cuisine through local ingredients.
Fife and Farro offers wood-fired sourdough pizzas and handmade, heritage-grain pastas. Its arrival comes as food critics take note that Texas pizza is topping national lists.
Sister restaurant Mezquite honors the food pathways of the Sonoran region — which spans Mexico, Arizona and California — via a menu centered on grilled meats and fresh tortillas. Neighboring bar the Mezcaleria is known for its selection of mezcal and other agave-centered drinks.
Much like Pullman dessert bar Nicosi, Isidore seems keen to preserve the element of surprise, demurring on its ever-changing menu rather than sharing it online.
The new array of high-end restaurants takes shape on the eve of the arrival of the Michelin Guide to Texas, which will include the culinary landscape of San Antonio upon its release later this year.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed