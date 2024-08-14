WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

High-end steakhouse Isidore opens in San Antonio's Pullman Market

The eatery is the latest high-concept restaurant to celebrate local ingredients in the gourmet grocery.

By on Wed, Aug 14, 2024 at 2:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The new restaurant celebrates "the bounty of Texas" and "flavors native to the state," according to its website. - Instagram / Isidore
Instagram / Isidore
The new restaurant celebrates "the bounty of Texas" and "flavors native to the state," according to its website.
Isidore opened Tuesday at the Pearl's Pullman Market, celebrating the regional ingredients of Texas through an artisanal steakhouse approach, according details released by the site's owners.

The restaurant is the latest high-concept eatery to open in the self-described "sensory-rich market," which also sells locally sourced produce, meat, fish and gourmet groceries.

Isadore's seasonal menu celebrates the Lone Star State with dishes that range from beef of the Texas plains to the seafood bounty of the Third Coast, according details shared online by Austin-based Emmer & Rye Hospitality, the group behind Pullman Market.

The drink menu celebrates the Lone Star State's emerging wine scene with a selection curated by sommelier Ali Schmidt. It also offers modernized classic cocktails such as the Midnight Mass, a raspberry-miso take on the espresso martini. Many cocktails have playful names harkening to the eatery's Catholic namesake, Saint Isidore, patron saint of farmers.

The bar menu is curated by Houston Eaves of The Esquire Tavern, MySA reports.
click to enlarge High-end steakhouse Isidore opens in San Antonio's Pullman Market
Instagram / Isidore
Isidore is helmed by chef de cuisine and avid forager Ian Lanphear of Restaurant Gwendolyn and Naibor. Lanphear is joined by executive sous chef Riley McKinney and chef of research and development Ben Hjelm, MySA reports. Also overseeing this week's launch are corporate chefs Danny Parada and Jorge Hernandez, both of whom work for Emmer & Rye. 

Isidore joins sister concepts Fife and Farro, Mezquite, the Mezcaleria and Nicosi in Pullman Market. The steakhouse is the final restaurant to roll out in the buzzy culinary destination that represents various styles of cuisine through local ingredients.

Fife and Farro offers wood-fired sourdough pizzas and handmade, heritage-grain pastas. Its arrival comes as food critics take note that Texas pizza is topping national lists.

Sister restaurant Mezquite honors the food pathways of the Sonoran region — which spans Mexico, Arizona and California — via a menu centered on grilled meats and fresh tortillas. Neighboring bar the Mezcaleria is known for its selection of mezcal and other agave-centered drinks. 

Much like Pullman dessert bar Nicosi, Isidore seems keen to preserve the element of surprise, demurring on its ever-changing menu rather than sharing it online.

The new array of high-end restaurants takes shape on the eve of the arrival of the Michelin Guide to Texas, which will include the culinary landscape of San Antonio upon its release later this year.

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Chick-fil-A opening new San Antonio-area location, this one in Universal City

By Adam Doe

This Chick-fil-A in Schertz is one of 35 in the San Antonio area.

San Antonio goth nightclub Cream no longer plans to open larger St. Paul Square location

By Stephanie Koithan

Cream Night Club will no longer open its planned larger location at St. Paul's Square.

San Antonio's first CosMc's location to hold grand opening this weekend

By Michael Karlis

The beverage-led chain focuses on menu items for those combatting the "3 p.m. slump."

Delivery service Favor crowns six San Antonio restaurants as winners in its annual awards

By Stephanie Koithan

Smoke Shack won in Favor's Best Barbecue category for San Antonio.

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us