Instagram / kimberlynstrader
The 2022 iteration of the Hill Country Craft Beer Festival will take place Saturday, April 23.
Fans of Texas craft beer, live music and sunshine may delight in the news that the annual Hill Country Craft Beer Festival has set its 2022 date: Saturday, April 23.
As it did last year, Rockin' R River Rides in Gruene will host the event, which will showcase more than 150 beers from 35 breweries. Live music and food trucks will round out the 21-and-over event.
Music acts including Austin-based cover band Phil Luna and the Lunatics and funk group Soul Sessions will provide entertainment at the event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m.
Rockin’ R River Rides is located at 1405 Gruene Road in New Braunfels, and tickets are available online
. General admission starts at $35 with VIP upgrades also available.
