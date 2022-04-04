Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Hill Country Craft Beer Festival returning to Gruene — along with 150 brews

Live music and food trucks will round out the 21-and-over event.

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 12:58 pm

The 2022 iteration of the Hill Country Craft Beer Festival will take place Saturday, April 23. - INSTAGRAM / KIMBERLYNSTRADER
Instagram / kimberlynstrader
The 2022 iteration of the Hill Country Craft Beer Festival will take place Saturday, April 23.
Fans of Texas craft beer, live music and sunshine may delight in the news that the annual Hill Country Craft Beer Festival has set its 2022 date: Saturday, April 23.

As it did last year, Rockin' R River Rides in Gruene will host the event, which will showcase more than 150 beers from 35 breweries. Live music and food trucks will round out the 21-and-over event.

Music acts including Austin-based cover band Phil Luna and the Lunatics and funk group Soul Sessions will provide entertainment at the event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m.

Rockin’ R River Rides is located at 1405 Gruene Road in New Braunfels, and tickets are available online. General admission starts at $35 with VIP upgrades also available.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

Food & Drink Slideshows

Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

Food & Drink Slideshows

Cullum’s Attagirl 726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, cullumsattagirl.com Known for its fried chicken that’s now available for lunch, you can also stop by Cullum’s starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Seriously, grab a craft beer or two and enjoy it out on the patio of this rustic joint for a late morning pick-me-up. Photo via Instagram / cullumsattagirl

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
Oblate Cafe 904 Oblate Dr, (210) 826-3363, facebook.com/Oblate-cafe Oblate Cafe is the quintessential hole-in-the-wall diner, offering no-frills and amazing food. It may have a limited menu, but everything from the Texas Style Steak Sandwich to their burgers will have you coming back for more. It’s super reasonably priced too! Photo via Facebook / Oblate Cafe

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

Trending

San Antonians will pay more for Fiesta foods this year due to inflation

By Nina Rangel

Fiesta favorite snacks will cost more at Fiesta events this year.

New ramen and sushi spot taking over San Antonio's former Thyme for Lunch location

By Nina Rangel

New Japanese restaurant Time to 8 will hold its grand opening Friday.

San Antonio McDonald's stores selling Fiesta medals to raise cash for Ronald McDonald House

By Nina Rangel

Sales from McDonald’s 2022 Fiesta medals will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Antonio.

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

Also in Food & Drink

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

By San Antonio Current Staff

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink

Bud Light to give out free beer after Eric Church cancels San Antonio show

By Michael Karlis

Eric Church cancelled his AT&T Center show to attend a basketball tournament.

The namesake pastries at Fat Tummy Empanadas excel, whichever filling you choose

By Ron Bechtol

The "how do you pick your favorite child" cliché applies when choosing among the dozen savory empanada fillings offered by Fat Tummy.

Bar Loretta wins with its comfortable vibe and hand with familiar Texas flavors

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta Chef Paul Petersen's griddled green onion polenta cake.

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us