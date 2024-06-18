SA MUSIC SHOWCASE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 22! CLICK FOR ALL-ACCESS PASSES

Hip San Antonio bar Hands Down is closing

Final day of service for the Southtown watering hole is this Saturday.

By on Tue, Jun 18, 2024 at 1:06 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nightlife spot Hands Down serves up artisanal cocktails at its South Presa Street location. - Instagram / @HandsDownBar
Instagram / @HandsDownBar
Nightlife spot Hands Down serves up artisanal cocktails at its South Presa Street location.

Last weekend, Southtown nightspot Hands Down announced via an Instagram post that it's closing. Its final day of service will be this Saturday.


For the past two years, the bar has served up artisanal cocktails and elevated charcuterie platters to guests at 1012 S. Presa St. The decor, featuring a mural by local artist Angela Fox and an upside down neon hand, set it apart as a cool locale for drinks and conversation.


Before moving into its physical location, Hands Down started as a pop-up concept by Empty Stomach Group, the team behind Paper Tiger, Hot Joy, Barbaro, Little Death, Rumble and other popular San Antonio bars and restaurants.


Following the closure, Hands Down will return to its roots, morphing back into a pop-up that will appear in various locations throughout the city, according to the Instagram post. The owners didn't give a reason for the closure of the bar's brick-and-mortar location. 


Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio restaurant Lala's Gorditas asks diners for help again

By Michael Karlis

Customers dine in the enclosed portion of Lala's Gorditas.

Pros at San Antonio's Pullman Market share their must-try items

By Nina Rangel

Fife & Farro's vegetable pizza gets high marks from Emmer & Rye's hospitality director.

Is Pullman for the people? High-end greengrocer wants to connect with blue-collar San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

A Pullman Market staffer arranges tomatoes on a display. The store prides itself on stocking locally grown produce.

San Antonio's Hot Joy leaving its longtime Southtown location

By Sanford Nowlin

Hot Joy has occupied this funky and colorful Southtown spot for a decade.

Pullman’s Fife & Farro and Mezquite offer distinct, but equally elevated experiences

By Nina Rangel

Wood-fired sourdough pizza and handmade heritage grain pasta are the star attractions at Pullman's Fife & Farro.

San Antonio drinkers prefer tequila to vodka by nation's widest margin

By Sabrina Ye

San Antonio leads the nation in cities where drinkers prefer tequila over vodka.

The Paloma and the gin and tonic are both worthy contenders for best hot-weather cocktail

By Ron Bechtol

The Paloma uses modest ingredients to create a refreshing summer drink.

June 12, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us