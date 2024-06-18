Hip San Antonio bar Hands Down is closing

Last weekend, Southtown nightspot Hands Down announced via an Instagram post that it's closing. Its final day of service will be this Saturday.

For the past two years, the bar has served up artisanal cocktails and elevated charcuterie platters to guests at 1012 S. Presa St. The decor, featuring a mural by local artist Angela Fox and an upside down neon hand, set it apart as a cool locale for drinks and conversation.

Before moving into its physical location, Hands Down started as a pop-up concept by Empty Stomach Group, the team behind Paper Tiger, Hot Joy, Barbaro, Little Death, Rumble and other popular San Antonio bars and restaurants.

Following the closure, Hands Down will return to its roots, morphing back into a pop-up that will appear in various locations throughout the city, according to the Instagram post. The owners didn't give a reason for the closure of the bar's brick-and-mortar location.