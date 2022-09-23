Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park

The landmark Achtzehn House was extensively damaged by a fire in March of this year.

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge Current Google Map images show the roof of the Acthzehn House has collapsed inward. - Google Maps
Google Maps
Current Google Map images show the roof of the Acthzehn House has collapsed inward.
San Antonio's Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) has approved the demolition of a historic East Side home to make way for a food truck park at the corner of Delaware Street and Hoefgen Avenue, MySA reports.

The Achtzehn House, 509 Delaware St., was designated a historical landmark by city council in 1987. Built in 1896, the structure eventually served as headquarters to local business Classic Paving Trends Inc., the news site reports.

However, developer Thomas Glendenning Bright Lakes Real Estate made the case Wednesday that the home qualifies for demolition because it sustained severe fire damage in March, MySA reports. HDRC voted unanimously to approve the plan.

The 2.9-acre lot will host around seven food trucks as well as a structure that looks like a wooden patio with seating, MySA reports, citing a site plan included in HDRC agenda documents.

The news site didn't provide a timeline for the demolition or construction on the new food truck park. However, HDRC is requiring the developer to submit a reuse plan for any material from the old structure that can be salvaged.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
Food & Drink Slideshows

El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas Multiple Locations, ahogadaselchivito.com The flavors of Guadalajara can be found here in the Alamo City through these tortas ahogadas. Whether you’re Team Carnitas or Team Buche, you could easily get addicted to these flavors. Be sure to get a mangonada too! Photo via Instagram / el_chivito_tortas_ahogadas

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

