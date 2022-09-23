Historic East San Antonio structure to be demolished to make way for food truck park

click to enlarge
Current Google Map images show the roof of the Acthzehn House has collapsed inward.
San Antonio's Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) has approved the demolition of a historic East Side home to make way for a food truck park at the corner of Delaware Street and Hoefgen Avenue, MySA reports
The Achtzehn House, 509 Delaware St., was designated a historical landmark by city council in 1987. Built in 1896, the structure eventually served as headquarters to local business Classic Paving Trends Inc., the news site reports.
However, developer Thomas Glendenning Bright Lakes Real Estate made the case Wednesday that the home qualifies for demolition because it sustained severe fire damage in March, MySA reports. HDRC voted unanimously to approve the plan.
The 2.9-acre lot will host around seven food trucks as well as a structure that looks like a wooden patio with seating, MySA reports, citing a site plan included in HDRC agenda documents.
The news site didn't provide a timeline for the demolition or construction on the new food truck park. However, HDRC is requiring the developer to submit a reuse plan for any material from the old structure that can be salvaged.
