Hooters abruptly closes San Antonio River Walk location

Employees expressed shock at the sudden closure, although one said in a social media post that business had been down for some time.

By on Mon, Jul 1, 2024 at 11:14 am

Staffers at a Hooters store show off the skimpy attire the chain is known for. - Wikimedia Commons / MarkScottAustinTX
Hooters has shuttered its San Antonio's River Walk location amid a string of closures for the national breastaurant chain.

"Like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores," Hooters said in a statement sent to multiple news outlets. "Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances."

Meanwhile, staff members at the store, located at 849 E. Commerce St., said the closure was abrupt, even though it had been underperforming for a while. Former employee Michelle Vasquez said in a Facebook post that this year had been the slowest since she was hired there four years ago.

"So, I guess it was time and I'll take it as a sign," Vasquez said. "It was great while it lasted."



Though Hooters is mum on just how many stores it's closing, USA Today reports that it's shut down 17 in Texas, including locations in Houston, Fort Worth, Galveston, Waco, Lubbock and Laredo. The chain is closing at least 44 underperforming locations nationally as it shifts to international expansion and marketing its food in grocery stores, according to the article.

Those eager to read the development as a death knell for the breastaurant concept may want to reconsider. At least for now.

Three Hooters locations remain in San Antonio — 8527 Wurzbach Road, 9802 Ingram Road and 13131 San Pedro Ave. The city also has multiple locations of other titillating chains, including Ojos Locos and Twin Peaks.

Flavor articles

