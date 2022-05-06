Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Horizons & More, AAPI Heritage Month Passport: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

One top-read story centered around a new venture to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

By on Fri, May 6, 2022 at 4:46 pm

click to enlarge Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer. - INSTAGRAM / SARISARISATX
Instagram / sarisarisatx
Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer.
This week's most-read food news put a spotlight on new dining and drinking establishments and on the progress a beloved Woodlawn Lake-area nightspot has made reviving its outdoor deck. Folks also wanted the details on a bar owner who may face charges for carrying and discharging a firearm.

Additionally, one of the top-read stories centered around a venture celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: a passport offering discounts at more than 20 local AAPI-owned businesses.

Read on for more.
