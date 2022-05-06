Horizons & More, AAPI Heritage Month Passport: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

click to enlarge Instagram / sarisarisatx Sari-Sari Supper Club opened last summer.

This week's most-read food news put a spotlight on new dining and drinking establishments and on the progress a beloved Woodlawn Lake-area nightspot has made reviving its outdoor deck. Folks also wanted the details on a bar owner who may face charges for carrying and discharging a firearm.Additionally, one of the top-read stories centered around a venture celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month: a passport offering discounts at more than 20 local AAPI-owned businesses.Read on for more.