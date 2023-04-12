House used in original Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been turned into a Southern-style restaurant

Facebook / Hooper's
The once-ramshackle home featured in Texas Chainsaw Massacre has obviously seen serious renovation work.
Horror fans now have another — arguably tastier — reason to visit the Central Texas town of Kingsland, where the 1974 film classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
was filmed, Eater Austin reports
.
Austin-based restauranteurs have turned the movie's fictional farmhouse of terror into Hooper’s, a Southern-style eatery
replete with a chainsaw-centric art installation. It opened for business March 1.
There’s a lot to unpack there, we know. Let’s start by revisiting the plot
of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Raven Pictures International
Gunnar Hansen starred as Leatherface in the original Saw.
The movie follows a group of unwitting youths as they travel through rural Texas and encounter a cannibal family living in a seemingly abandoned farmhouse. Gruesome shocks ensue, and the sole survivor vies to escape chainsaw-wielding antagonist Leatherface, so named for his propensity to wear a mask of human skin.
Hungry yet?
Beyond the restaurant's artwork, its name even pays tribute toThe Texas Chain Saw Massacre,
since it was
directed by Austin native Tobe Hooper, who died in 2017.
What's more, the cocktails feature Saw
-inspired names, according to Eater. We're guessing the Bloody Marilyn pays homage to late actress Marilyn Burns, who portrayed the film's gore-drenched heroine, and the Grandpa Sawyer, is presumably named for the cannibal family's 124-year-old, blood-sucking patriarch.
Hooper’s offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu big on Lone Star State favorites such as huevos rancheros, chicken fried steak and a Texas BLT. So far as we know, human flesh isn't on the bill of fare.
Hooper's owners Courtney and Mike Rhodes and Austin-based Taco Flats owner Simon Madera acquired the home in November 2022 and oversaw its transformation into a dining destination, according to Eater.
The trio asked fans to donate chainsaws for an interior art installation, making a one-year commitment to keep it at the restaurant, the site also reports. The saws are displayed with the owner’s names and the tool’s backstory as a nod to the home's cinematic history.
Hooper’s is located at 1010 King Court in Kingsland, two hours north of San Antonio. It’s open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
