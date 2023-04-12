Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

House used in original Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been turned into a Southern-style restaurant

Hooper's, located two hours from San Antonio, features a chainsaw-centric art installation and cocktails with names that pay homage to the fright flick.

By on Wed, Apr 12, 2023 at 12:25 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The once-ramshackle home featured in Texas Chainsaw Massacre has obviously seen serious renovation work. - Facebook / Hooper's
Facebook / Hooper's
The once-ramshackle home featured in Texas Chainsaw Massacre has obviously seen serious renovation work.
Horror fans now have another — arguably tastier — reason to visit the Central Texas town of Kingsland, where the 1974 film classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was filmed, Eater Austin reports.

Austin-based restauranteurs have turned the movie's fictional farmhouse of terror into Hooper’s, a Southern-style eatery replete with a chainsaw-centric art installation. It opened for business March 1.

There’s a lot to unpack there, we know. Let’s start by revisiting the plot of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.

Gunnar Hansen starred as Leatherface in the original Saw. - Raven Pictures International
Raven Pictures International
Gunnar Hansen starred as Leatherface in the original Saw.
The movie follows a group of unwitting youths as they travel through rural Texas and encounter a cannibal family living in a seemingly abandoned farmhouse. Gruesome shocks ensue, and the sole survivor vies to escape chainsaw-wielding antagonist Leatherface, so named for his propensity to wear a mask of human skin.

Hungry yet?

Beyond the restaurant's artwork, its name even pays tribute toThe Texas Chain Saw Massacre, since it was directed by Austin native Tobe Hooper, who died in 2017.

What's more, the cocktails feature Saw-inspired names, according to Eater. We're guessing the Bloody Marilyn pays homage to late actress Marilyn Burns, who portrayed the film's gore-drenched heroine, and the Grandpa Sawyer, is presumably named for the cannibal family's 124-year-old, blood-sucking patriarch.

Hooper’s offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu big on Lone Star State favorites such as huevos rancheros, chicken fried steak and a Texas BLT. So far as we know, human flesh isn't on the bill of fare.

Hooper's owners Courtney and Mike Rhodes and Austin-based Taco Flats owner Simon Madera acquired the home in November 2022 and oversaw its transformation into a dining destination, according to Eater.

The trio asked fans to donate chainsaws for an interior art installation, making a one-year commitment to keep it at the restaurant, the site also reports. The saws are displayed with the owner’s names and the tool’s backstory as a nod to the home's cinematic history.

Hooper’s is located at 1010 King Court in Kingsland, two hours north of San Antonio. It’s open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Franchise group buying San Antonio's Project Pollo, and all but one of its stores will close

By Nina Rangel

This Project Pollo Houston-area store is now shuttered.

Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel to close at end of month

By Nina Rangel

Longtime Boerne eatery Little Gretel will serve its last schnitzel at the end of this month.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar plans San Antonio location inside the Shops at La Cantera

By Brandon Rodriguez

Tommy Bahama expects to complete work on its first SA restaurant in October.

First Look: Hotel Valencia's made-to-order paella brings flavor, value to downtown San Antonio lunch

By Nina Rangel

Dorrego’s is located inside Hotel Valencia.

Also in Food & Drink

The Pearl's Full Goods Diner may not be the cheapest brunch in town, but its value stacks up

By Ron Bechtol

Menu standouts include a carnitas torta, a loaded Hill Country salad and an indulgent steak and eggs plate.

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us