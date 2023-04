House used in original Texas Chain Saw Massacre has been turned into a Southern-style restaurant

Facebook / Hooper's The once-ramshackle home featured in Texas Chainsaw Massacre has obviously seen serious renovation work.

Horror fans now have another — arguably tastier — reason to visit the Central Texas town of Kingsland, where the 1974 film classicwas filmed, Eater Austin reports Austin-based restauranteurs have turned the movie's fictional farmhouse of terror into Hooper’s, a Southern-style eatery replete with a chainsaw-centric art installation. It opened for business March 1.There’s a lot to unpack there, we know. Let’s start by revisiting the plot ofThe movie follows a group of unwitting youths as they travel through rural Texas and encounter a cannibal family living in a seemingly abandoned farmhouse. Gruesome shocks ensue, and the sole survivor vies to escape chainsaw-wielding antagonist Leatherface, so named for his propensity to wear a mask of human skin.Hungry yet?Beyond the restaurant's artwork, its name even pays tribute tosince it wasdirected by Austin native Tobe Hooper, who died in 2017.What's more, the cocktails feature-inspired names, according to Eater. We're guessing the Bloody Marilyn pays homage to late actress Marilyn Burns, who portrayed the film's gore-drenched heroine, and the Grandpa Sawyer, is presumably named for the cannibal family's 124-year-old, blood-sucking patriarch.Hooper’s offers breakfast, lunch and dinner with a menu big on Lone Star State favorites such as huevos rancheros, chicken fried steak and a Texas BLT. So far as we know, human flesh isn't on the bill of fare.Hooper's owners Courtney and Mike Rhodes and Austin-based Taco Flats owner Simon Madera acquired the home in November 2022 and oversaw its transformation into a dining destination, according to Eater.The trio asked fans to donate chainsaws for an interior art installation, making a one-year commitment to keep it at the restaurant, the site also reports. The saws are displayed with the owner’s names and the tool’s backstory as a nod to the home's cinematic history.Hooper’s is located at 1010 King Court in Kingsland, two hours north of San Antonio. It’s open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.