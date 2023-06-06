Houston-based Mambo Seafood plans second San Antonio location, this one on the West Side

click to enlarge
Mambo Seafood offers grilled, fried or sautéed seafood platters and fresh oysters.
Houston's Mambo Seafood continues to cast a wider net, now snagging a second San Antonio location, according to a state filing.
The Latin American seafood chain plans to build a new West Side restaurant near the intersection of Southwest Loop 410 and Marbach Road, according to a June 5 Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing
.
The Current
was unable to reach Mambo Seafood officials for comment on those plans.
Construction on the new, 8,000-square-foot spot is scheduled to begin in July and finish in November, according to the filing. Its address is listed as 1450 SW Loop 410.
Mambo Seafood restaurants serve up a variety of seafood platters, fresh oysters and seafood cocktails along with micheladas, aguas frescas and margaritas. The chain debuted in the mid-'90s, eventually expanding its footprint to include 11 Houston-area stores and another in McAllen.
Its first San Antonio location, located in a defunct Joe's Crab Shack at 4711 NW Loop 410, was set to open in May
, but has not yet begun serving.
