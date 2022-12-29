Houston-based sports bar McIntyre's first San Antonio location now open in Southtown

Instagram / mcintyressouthtown
McIntyre’s opened its first Alamo City location in Southtown Thursday.
San Antonians now have one more spot to tip back while watching the game. Houston-based sports bar chain McIntyre’s opened its first Alamo City location Thursday in Southtown.
McIntyre's is known for its icehouse-style setting, replete with sprawling patios, multiple TV screens and glass garage doors to welcome outdoor weather.
The chain announced its expansion into SA earlier this year, starting with the takeover of shuttered bar The Patio
. The 21-and-up business also has plans for a second location near North Star Mall
.
McIntyre's new outpost here offers 50-plus beers along with wine and handcrafted cocktails, according to the company's website
.
While the existing Houston locations each host a resident food truck, it’s unclear whether that will be the case for the Southtown spot. Officials were unavailable for immediate comment.
McIntyre’s, located at 1035 S. Presa St., is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday and Monday and 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday and Wednesday.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter