Houston-based sports bar McIntyre's first San Antonio location now open in Southtown

McIntyre’s announced its expansion into SA earlier this year, starting with the takeover of shuttered bar The Patio.

By on Thu, Dec 29, 2022 at 12:28 pm

McIntyre’s opened its first Alamo City location in Southtown Thursday. - Instagram / mcintyressouthtown
Instagram / mcintyressouthtown
McIntyre’s opened its first Alamo City location in Southtown Thursday.
San Antonians now have one more spot to tip back while watching the game. Houston-based sports bar chain McIntyre’s opened its first Alamo City location Thursday in Southtown.

McIntyre's is known for its icehouse-style setting, replete with sprawling patios, multiple TV screens and glass garage doors to welcome outdoor weather.

The chain announced its expansion into SA earlier this year, starting with the takeover of shuttered bar The Patio. The 21-and-up business also has plans for a second location near North Star Mall.

McIntyre's new outpost here offers 50-plus beers along with wine and handcrafted cocktails, according to the company's website.

While the existing Houston locations each host a resident food truck, it’s unclear whether that will be the case for the Southtown spot. Officials were unavailable for immediate comment.

McIntyre’s, located at 1035 S. Presa St., is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday and Monday and 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chef Edward Villarreal plans cannabis-infused cafe near UTSA's downtown campus

By Nina Rangel

Chef Edward Villarreal poses with some tasty buds.

Downtown San Antonio's Hemisfair lands new restaurant from owners of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar

By Nina Rangel

Dashi's Sichuan Kitchen + Bar has grown a local following for food that offers an elevated take on Chinese flavors.

San Antonio dining spot Elsewhere Garden Bar adding a huge slide 'for kids and the big kids at heart'

By Nina Rangel

Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen posted this rendering of a treehouse slide it plans to add.

Plans for three-story food truck park near San Antonio's Hays Street Bridge gain steam

By Nina Rangel

Brooklyn StrEat Food Park is planned for the vacant lot at the intersection of Burnet and Live Oak streets.

Also in Food & Drink

Industry insights, beverage education on the menu at inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit

By Nina Rangel

It'd be impossible not to spot similarities between the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit and the San Antonio Cocktail Conference.

Behind Bars: San Antonio wine pro Scott Ota aims to educate, one glass at a time

By Ron Bechtol

Ota's next big step is opening a wine bar of his own by the end of 2023.

7Brew Drive Thru Coffee chain coming to San Antonio next year

By Brandon Rodriguez

7Brew offers seven coffee options — hence its name.

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us