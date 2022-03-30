Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Houston-based sports bar McIntyre's plans second San Antonio location near North Star Mall

The 6,480-square-foot space is slated to open by year's end and appears to be the company's first with an onsite kitchen.

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 12:21 pm

McIntyre’s Heights location in Houston offers ample outdoor seating. - INSTAGRAM / MCINTYRESHEIGHTS
Instagram / mcintyresheights
McIntyre’s Heights location in Houston offers ample outdoor seating.

Construction hasn’t yet finished on its upcoming Southtown location, but that’s not stopping sports bar operator McIntyre’s from expanding its Alamo City footprint.

The Houston-based chain filed plans with state regulators to open a second San Antonio location near North Star Mall by Dec. 1.

McIntyre’s will bring its casual vibes to a 6,480-square-foot space at 86 NE Loop 410, near the intersection of Jones Maltsberger Road, according to details supplied to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The chain is known for its icehouse-style setting, replete with sprawling patios, glass garage doors to welcome outdoor weather and multiple TV screens.

While each of the chain's three Houston locations hosts a resident food truck, the new filing shows construction plans for an onsite kitchen at the North Star-area outpost.

The plans for a second SA location come after the company's Feb. 25 announcement that it's reopening the former location of shuttered Southtown bar The Patio as a McIntyre’s.

Construction on the new San Antonio location will begin May 1, according to the state filing.

Food & Drink Slideshows

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze

