Houston-based sports bar McIntyre's plans second San Antonio location near North Star Mall

Instagram / mcintyresheights
McIntyre’s Heights location in Houston offers ample outdoor seating.
Construction hasn’t yet finished on its upcoming Southtown location
, but that’s not stopping sports bar operator McIntyre’s from expanding its Alamo City footprint.
The Houston-based chain filed plans with state regulators to open a second San Antonio location near North Star Mall by Dec. 1.
McIntyre’s will bring its casual vibes to a 6,480-square-foot space at 86 NE Loop 410, near the intersection of Jones Maltsberger Road, according to details supplied to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The chain is known for its icehouse-style setting, replete with sprawling patios, glass garage doors to welcome outdoor weather and multiple TV screens.
While each of the chain's three Houston locations hosts a resident food truck, the new filing shows construction plans for an onsite kitchen at the North Star-area outpost.
The plans for a second SA location come after the company's Feb. 25 announcement that it's reopening the former location of shuttered Southtown bar The Patio as a McIntyre’s.
Construction on the new San Antonio location will begin May 1, according to the state filing.
