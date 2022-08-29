Humanitarian duo behind San Antonio's Folklores Coffee asking for help after car accident

Now, the couple is in need of humanitarian aid themselves as they recover from a car accident.
Over the weekend, a collision totaled the pair's vehicle and sent Tatu Herrera, known as "Chef Tatu," to the hospital with injuries that kept him overnight. Though the Herreras have health insurance, they launched a GoFundMe account seeking help with medical deductibles, replacing their car and hiring legal representation.
The fundraiser comes after the Herreras aided others during COVID-19 pandemic and the Uvalde school shooting. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and the Texas Legislature have both recognized the couple for feeding the elderly and underprivileged.
“Tatu runs our day to day operations at Folklores Coffee House and I am sure he has made you a coffee or two, but unfortunately [due to] this accident you might not see him for a few weeks. (Praying not that long),” the online fundraiser states. “Tatu will never ask for anything for himself and he gives so much of himself and the shop to help anyone. Now he needs a little love and [w]e need help.”
In March 2021, Texas lawmakers passed a resolution commending Folklores Coffee House for its contributions to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. After closing their shop’s doors to comply with stay-at-home orders, the couple switched gears and began delivering food to elderly neighbors. Emilie Herrera estimated that they fed 73,000 elderly neighbors by the end of 2020 with their own resources and the help of donors.
The coffee house also organized a Plushies for Uvalde stuffed animal drive, providing new huggable items to kids in Uvalde following the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
For the time being, Folklores' Government Hill location, 1526 E. Grayson St., is open with normal business hours. The Current reached out the Southside location, 359 Bustillos Dr. but was unable to confirm its operating hours.
