Iced tea chain HTeaO launches energy shots in San Antonio stores

Courtesy Photo / HTeaO
HTeaO has launched a line of tea-based energy shots.
Iced tea chain HTeaO has launched a line of fruit-flavored, tea-based energy shots in San Antonio stores.
The new energy shots are available now in four flavors including Lemon, Georgia Peach, Watermelon and Blueberry. Customers can opt to take them straight to the head, or use them as a "tea topper" for an extra kick of energy, HTeaO officials said.
The chain's energy shots are tea-based, gluten-free and kosher certified, and are made with all natural ingredients, according to a press release from the company. Each 2.5-ounce shot costs $3.29.
The Amarillo-founded company is based in Fort Worth and operates more than 60 locations in five states. San Antonio is home to four HTeaO locations, with two more on the way, the chain's website notes.
