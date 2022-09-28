Iconic San Antonio bar the Broadway 5050 will get facelift, menu update under new leadership

The upgrades reflect a new partnership between owner PJ Gottsacker and local cocktailer Jeret Peña.

By on Wed, Sep 28, 2022 at 8:08 am

click to enlarge Alamo Heights staple the Broadway 5050 is now under new leadership. - Google Maps
Google Maps
Alamo Heights staple the Broadway 5050 is now under new leadership.
Iconic Alamo Heights bar the Broadway 5050 will get a facelift and menu update thanks to a partnership between current owner PJ Gottsacker and local cocktailer Jeret Peña.

The longtime friends and business partners revealed the new pairing Tuesday. Peña — responsible for the launch of high-profile cocktail spots such as the Brooklynite and Three Star Bar — told the Current he'll introduce an updated bar menu, improved food offerings, aesthetic adjustments and new programming for the 5050.

“I don't know if we can really recreate the original feel, but I think we can kind of gear towards a more classic look for the space, making it comfortable, more approachable,” Peña said. “We're just breathing new life into the space: giving it not only a slight physical facelift but adding content that I think is meaningful.”

The new programming will include Yacht Rock Tuesdays, featuring a playlist of the smooth '70s hits and what Peña calls “trash Tiki cocktails," such as a new spin on the classic Painkiller. Usually made with rum, pineapple and orange juices and cream of coconut, the 5050's will include Sunny Delight standing in for the fruit juices.

More conventional drink additions will include beer-and-shot combos and the expansion of the back bar offerings. The kitchen will offer a more refined approach to American fare — not to be confused with “expensive,” Peña said. He didn't offer specifics about the new offerings, however.

Also in the works: more music options, including live bands and DJ sets by well-known local spinners.

The Broadway 5050 has been slinging booze since 1947, and the building’s facade reflects many of the era's aesthetic touches. Similar mid-century details will make their way inside by way of new paint and neon, Peña added.

“The exterior is really remarkable, with the checkered white and black facade and the cool neons. So we're talking about bringing some of that exterior element inside and giving it more of a classic feel," he said.

"I think we can still keep a lot of the tchotchkes, but we’re just going to make it very clean and classic with some interesting elements. We're looking at fixtures and wallpaper — nothing crazy. But this is the best part, the creating. I think PJ has a gem, it just has to be polished a little bit.”

The first changes will become apparent to regulars this weekend, including the updates to the food and drink menus and the expansion of the liquor selections. The addition of new dining room furniture and upgrades to the bar's outdoor space will take place over the longer term, according to Peña.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. Her unique culinary background, both in the front and back of the house, supports genuine relationships with food and drink professionals, garnering honest and insightful...
More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Food & Drink Slideshows

Che’s Chicken & Burgers 4303 S. Presa St. #1045, (210) 533-7989 Folks who have yet to stop by Che’s Chicken are seriously missing out. A dependable spot for fried chicken, gizzards, fish and sides to match, this gem will quickly become a favorite of yours for whenever you just want some tasty food. Photo via Instagram / catataf1sh

20 underrated San Antonio restaurants you should have tried by now
Gather Brewing Company 210 E. Aviation Blvd., Universal City, gather-brewing-co.square.site Coast Guard veteran Mike Voeller enlisted his family to help revamp a defunct military-themed bar near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Universal City, and now it offers not only unique handmade brews, but trivia on Tuesday evenings. Photo via Instagram / gatherbrewingcompany

Here's where to play live trivia in San Antonio almost any night of the week
Full Goods Diner 200 E. Grayson St, Suite 120, fullgoodsdiner.com Full Goods Diner will on Sept. 22 begin serving up breakfast and lunch items packed with seasonal and local ingredients in the space that formerly housed Green Vegetarian Cuisine. Photo courtesy of Chioco Design

The 21 most-anticipated bars and restaurants opening in San Antonio by the end of 2022
De Wese's Tip Top Cafe 2814 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 732-0191, tiptopcafe.takeout7.com/Home Since 1938, Tip Top Cafe has served the community well with American classics like chicken fried steak, burgers, sandwiches and ice box pie. Folks looking for diner digs (and a Food Network-featured restaurant) will be in good hands here. Photo via Instagram / d.reyes.tx

30 bars and restaurants on San Antonio's Fredericksburg Road you should try at least once

Trending

New La Gloria location at Brooks on San Antonio's South Side now open for dinner

By Nina Rangel

The La Gloria chain serves up Mexican street food and a wide variety margaritas.

Here's where to raise your stein for Oktoberfest in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

The San Antonio Beer Festival is returning for its 16th year.

YouTube star Joel Hansen will try to consume world's biggest biscuit sando at San Antonio restaurant

By Nina Rangel

Competitive eater and YouTube personality Joel Hansen takes on a barbecue challenge.

Celebrity chef Rick Bayless among participants in CIA San Antonio's Latin American Cuisine Summit

By Nina Rangel

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and James Beard Award winner Rick Bayless will be in San Antonio Sept. 28-29.

Also in Food & Drink

Shaking Things Up: Putting fresh spins on classic cocktails with some of SA's best bartenders

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio bartender Joey Rico shakes up a Raspa cocktail at downtown’s Sojourn.

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

By Nina Rangel

Jennifer Beckmann of Hemisfair winery Re:Rooted 210 strives to demystify wine and make it fun

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us