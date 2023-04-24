Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Immersive 'rude' dining experience Karen's Diner plans two-day pop-up in San Antonio

The restaurant's name comes from the internet slang term 'Karen,' so you know what kind of condescending attitude to expect.

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 4:05 pm

click to enlarge In case the extended middle fingers didn't clue you in, Karen’s Diner's waitstaff is trained to dish up attitude with every meal. - Courtesy Photo / Karen’s Diner
Courtesy Photo / Karen’s Diner
In case the extended middle fingers didn't clue you in, Karen’s Diner's waitstaff is trained to dish up attitude with every meal.
Folks who don’t mind a side of sass with their meal will soon be able to get just that when a two-day pop-up called Karen’s Diner comes to the Alamo City this fall.

The traveling Australia-based concept promotes itself as offering “great burgers and rude service." Which means the waitstaff is instructed to roast customers throughout their meal.

Think Dick’s Last Resort meets ill-tempered reality TV personality Kate Gosselin.

And, yes, the pop-up's name comes from the internet slang term “Karen,” typically used to describe older white women who are entitled and rude.

The Karen's Diner experience is expected to pop up in 14 locations across Australia, the U.K. and the U.S., according to its organizers.

It will hit an undisclosed restaurant location in the Alamo City Sept. 16-17. So, gluttons for burgers and punishment, mark those calendars.

Tickets run $47 per person and include a burger, fries and soda along with a “full and authentic Karen experience,” including games and banter provided by roastmaster waitstaff. The pop-up accepts walk-ins but highly recommends making reservations.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

