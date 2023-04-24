Immersive 'rude' dining experience Karen's Diner plans two-day pop-up in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Karen’s Diner
In case the extended middle fingers didn't clue you in, Karen’s Diner's waitstaff is trained to dish up attitude with every meal.
Folks who don’t mind a side of sass with their meal will soon be able to get just that when a two-day pop-up called Karen’s Diner comes to the Alamo City this fall.
The traveling Australia-based concept promotes itself as offering “great burgers and rude service." Which means the waitstaff is instructed to roast customers throughout their meal.
Think Dick’s Last Resort meets ill-tempered reality TV personality Kate Gosselin.
And, yes, the pop-up's name comes from the internet slang term “Karen,” typically used to describe older white women who are entitled and rude.
The Karen's Diner experience is expected to pop up in 14 locations across Australia, the U.K. and the U.S., according to its organizers.
It will hit an undisclosed restaurant location in the Alamo City Sept. 16-17. So, gluttons for burgers and punishment, mark those calendars.
Tickets run $47 per person
and include a burger, fries and soda along with a “full and authentic Karen experience,” including games and banter provided by roastmaster waitstaff. The pop-up accepts walk-ins but highly recommends making reservations
.
