In results that should surprise no one, study finds the margarita is Texas' favorite cocktail

While plenty share Texans' love for margaritas, another summer sipper was popular in more states.

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 10:21 am

The margarita is the most popular cocktail in Texas and 16 other states, a new study found.
Unsplash / Olha Tatdot
The margarita is the most popular cocktail in Texas and 16 other states, a new study found.
Who doesn't love sipping a salt-rimmed margarita on the patio with friends? It's a drink that captures the Lone Star State's vibrant spirit and rich culinary heritage.

Now, a new study has confirmed what many of us have long suspected: the lime-and-tequila concoction is Texans' go-to cocktail.

Researchers for Coffeeness, a website devoted to coffee fans, analyzed Google search data to figure out the most popular cocktail for each U.S. state. While the marg reigns in Texas and 16 other states, it came in second overall to another summery sipper, the Aperol Spritz, which ranks as the top tipple in 22.

The whiskey-based Old Fashioned came in third thanks to its popularity in Midwestern states and in Kentucky, the Southern state that produces 95% of the world's bourbon. Meanwhile, the fourth-ranked Moscow Mule is favored in Mountain West states including Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and Utah due to a regional preference for cocktails with a zesty flavor.

New Mexico stood out as the only state to choose the Paloma because of its strong cultural link with Mexico, where tequila originated. Similarly, Hawaii's favorite, the tropical Mai Tai, also reflects its cultural influences.

June 26, 2024

