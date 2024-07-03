In results that should surprise no one, study finds the margarita is Texas' favorite cocktail

click to enlarge Unsplash / Olha Tatdot The margarita is the most popular cocktail in Texas and 16 other states, a new study found.

Aperol Spritz, which ranks as the top tipple in 22.

The whiskey-based Old Fashioned came in third thanks to its

in Midwestern states and in Kentucky, the Southern state that produces 95% of the world's

. Meanwhile, t

Who doesn't love sipping a salt-rimmed margarita on the patio with friends? It's a drink that captures the Lone Star State's vibrant spirit and rich culinary heritage.Now, a new study has confirmed what many of us have long suspected: the lime-and-tequila concoction is Texans' go-to cocktail.Researchers for Coffeeness, a website devoted to coffee fans, analyzed Google search data to figure out the most popular cocktail for each U.S. state. While the marg reigns in Texas and 16 other states, it came in second overall to another summery sipper, thepopularitybourbonhe fourth-ranked Moscow Mule is favored in Mountain West states including Wyoming, Idaho, Montana, and Utah due to a regional preference for cocktails with a zesty flavor.

New Mexico stood out as the only state to choose the Paloma because of its strong cultural link with Mexico, where tequila originated. Similarly, Hawaii's favorite, the tropical Mai Tai, also reflects its cultural influences.