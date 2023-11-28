Industry platform names five San Antonio culinary pros as 'Rising Stars'

click to enlarge
Four chefs and one brewer from the Alamo City have been named Rising Stars by a prestigious national organization that seeks out the country's top up-and-coming culinary pros.
StarChefs on Monday shared its list of 2023 Rising Stars — who are selected not just for their exceptional kitchen skills but also their commitment to community. It’s the first time since 2017 the organization has assembled Austin-San Antonio list.
San Antonio’s honorees include chefs Emil Oliva of Leche de Tigre; Andrew Ho and Sean Wen of Curry Boys BBQ and Wurst Behavior; and Nicola Blaque of the Jerk Shack and Mi Roti. Dustin Baker of Roadmap Brewing Co. also landed the honor.
Oliva, Ho, Wen and Blaque were all honored for their culinary innovation, while Baker was selected for his community investment. Among other efforts to give back, Roadmap features special employee-created beers in its rotation and donates 100% of proceeds from each of those brews to a nonprofit of the worker's choice.
“We met with a formidable group of individuals who are looking at the big picture — not shying away from sharing their culinary perspectives, and who are taking care of one another,” StarChefs’ Rising Stars website said. “So, cheers to you, Austin and San Antonio. Keep doing it big, and doing it right.”
Check out the full list of 2023 StarChefs Rising Stars
here.
