Insomnia Cookies opening first two San Antonio stores this weekend

Both of the bakeries will be located in Northwest San Antonio. One will be located near the Medical Center at 4316 Gardendale Road, while the other will be near the University of Texas at San Antonio at 6010 UTSA Blvd.
San Antonians with a sweet tooth can also get Insomnia Cookies delivered.
The two locations are having a grand opening from noon until 1 a.m. Saturday. Those who stop by the store can get one free classic cookie, and those who place a delivery order can get the free treat as part of a purchase.
"Insomniacs," as the cult brand calls its devotees, can get free delivery with the code SANANTONIO, according to the company.
