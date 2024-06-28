WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Insomnia Cookies opening first two San Antonio stores this weekend

The cult cookie company is giving away free cookies for its grand opening this weekend.

By on Fri, Jun 28, 2024 at 10:18 am

click to enlarge Both of Insomnia Cookies' new San Antonio bakeries will be in the city's Northwest quadrant. - Courtesy Photo / Insomnia Cookies
Courtesy Photo / Insomnia Cookies
Both of Insomnia Cookies' new San Antonio bakeries will be in the city's Northwest quadrant.
Insomnia Cookies, which has built cult following for serving warm cookies until late in the night, is opening its first two Alamo City locations this weekend, according to officials with the Philadelphia-based chain.

Both of the bakeries will be located in Northwest San Antonio. One will be located near the Medical Center at 4316 Gardendale Road, while the other will be near the University of Texas at San Antonio at 6010 UTSA Blvd.

San Antonians with a sweet tooth can also get Insomnia Cookies delivered.

The two locations are having a grand opening from noon until 1 a.m. Saturday. Those who stop by the store can get one free classic cookie, and those who place a delivery order can get the free treat as part of a purchase.

"Insomniacs," as the cult brand calls its devotees, can get free delivery with the code SANANTONIO, according to the company.

