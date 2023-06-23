VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Izumi Sushi & Hibachi, Francis Bogside: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Twin Sisters and Big Hops' New Braunfels location also made out top stories this week.

By on Fri, Jun 23, 2023 at 2:14 pm

click to enlarge Adjacent to the main barroom, Francis Bogside includes a secondary room with extensive wine offerings. - Courtesy / Giant Noise
Courtesy / Giant Noise
Adjacent to the main barroom, Francis Bogside includes a secondary room with extensive wine offerings.
This week's most-read Current food news volleyed between uplifting and depressing, covering openings, closures and a national nod from USA Today. Let's jump in.

Current readers wanted grand opening details for a new Izumi all-you-can-eat sushi spot in nearby Schertz and the long-awaited reopening of Irish pub Francis Bogside. Folks also wanted to read about the permanent closure of longtime lunch spot Twin Sisters — and the impending closure of Big Hops' New Braunfels location.

Rounding out our top stories was a nod from USA Today, which recognized San Antonio's Pearl for its farmer's market and food hall.

Read on for more.

