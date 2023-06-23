Izumi Sushi & Hibachi, Francis Bogside: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Current readers wanted grand opening details for a new Izumi all-you-can-eat sushi spot in nearby Schertz and the long-awaited reopening of Irish pub Francis Bogside. Folks also wanted to read about the permanent closure of longtime lunch spot Twin Sisters — and the impending closure of Big Hops' New Braunfels location.
Rounding out our top stories was a nod from USA Today, which recognized San Antonio's Pearl for its farmer's market and food hall.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio all-you-can-eat sushi spot Izumi opens new location in nearby Schertz
- Grand opening for San Antonio Irish Pub Francis Bogside set for Friday June 23
- Longtime San Antonio lunch spot and bakery Twin Sisters closing permanently
- Big Hops New Braunfels is holding Saturday silent auction so it can stay in business
- USA Today recognizes San Antonio's Pearl for its farmer's market and food hall
