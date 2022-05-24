Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

Instagram / jifbrand
Several varieties of Jif brand peanut butter have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination.
Several varieties of Jif peanut butter produced at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination, according to federal authorities.
The J.M. Smucker Company voluntarily recalled creamy, crunchy, reduced-fat and natural peanut butter products in various sizes, as well as a 40-ounce jar of natural honey produced at the facility. The feds say the products have been tied to 14 illnesses
.
In a Friday statement, the company encouraged consumers
who bought the potentially contaminated products to immediately dispose of them. The recalled items were sold nationwide.
Salmonella is a bacteria that can grow in foods and can cause fever, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps. A bacterial infection can be potentially fatal in young children, pregnant women, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems.
The Food and Drug Administration said salmonella cases connected to the peanut butter had been reported in a dozen states as of Sunday. At that time, two people had been hospitalized.
