Jif peanut butter products recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

The company encourages consumers to immediately dispose of potentially contaminated products.

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 10:39 am

Several varieties of Jif brand peanut butter have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination. - INSTAGRAM / JIFBRAND
Instagram / jifbrand
Several varieties of Jif brand peanut butter have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination.
Several varieties of Jif peanut butter produced at a facility in Lexington, Kentucky have been recalled due to a potential salmonella contamination, according to federal authorities.

The J.M. Smucker Company voluntarily recalled creamy, crunchy, reduced-fat and natural peanut butter products in various sizes, as well as a 40-ounce jar of natural honey produced at the facility. The feds say the products have been tied to 14 illnesses.

In a Friday statement, the company encouraged consumers who bought the potentially contaminated products to immediately dispose of them. The recalled items were sold nationwide.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can grow in foods and can cause fever, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal cramps. A bacterial infection can be potentially fatal in young children, pregnant women, elderly people or those with weakened immune systems.

The Food and Drug Administration said salmonella cases connected to the peanut butter had been reported in a dozen states as of Sunday. At that time, two people had been hospitalized.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Trending

Downtown's Elsewhere Garden Bar buys 6 acres in Northeast San Antonio for second location

By Nina Rangel

Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen has acquired six acres for a 2023 expansion.

New nightspot The Lucky Duck to open near downtown San Antonio May 24

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio iteration's of Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck will open to the public Tuesday

Downtown San Antonio pizza joint Playland will permanently close at end of June

By Nina Rangel

Playland Pizza will close permanently on June 30.

San Antonio's Burger Boy teases opening date for Live Oak location

By Nina Rangel

Burger Boy's newest San Antonio location will open soon.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us