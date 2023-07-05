Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden to open new kitchen, dining area

Jingu house is the latest eatery to join the Lawton Family of Restaurants, which operates four other spots in San Antonio.

By on Wed, Jul 5, 2023 at 1:55 pm

Share on Nextdoor
The Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden. - Instagram / sanantoniojapaneseteagarden
Instagram / sanantoniojapaneseteagarden
The Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden.
The Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden will expand its offerings this summer via a new kitchen and interior dining area, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The 1,000-square-foot space is the first building visitors encounter as they enter the Japanese Tea Garden. It currently offers snacks such as pork steam buns, crispy spring rolls and charcuterie boxes from a “Grab N' Go” menu. However, the new kitchen will provide a wider menu of Japanese cuisine with Mexican influences, the SABJ reports.

Jingu house is the latest eatery to join the Lawton Family of Restaurants, which operates four other spots in San Antonio, including Mama’s Cafe and Cappy’s. Customers can expect the new interior area to open by early August, officials told the publication.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Here's where to celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6 in San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Tony G's Soul Food’s legendary fried chicken.

San Antonio chef Robert Cantu of Moon's Daughters goes solo with Nomad Chef venture

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef Robert Cantu has left The Moon's Daughters.

Postino Wine Café, 85°C Bakery Café: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Phoenix-based Postino Wine Café has opened a San Antonio location at The Rim.

San Antonio's Rooted Vegan Cuisine launching plant-based pizza line

By Nina Rangel

Rooted Vegan Cuisine's "chicken" pesto pie is part of its frozen pizza line.

Also in Food & Drink

When summer temps soar, cool off with something fancier than a standard frozen margarita

By Ron Bechtol

This serving piña colada flaunts its tropical flavors.

San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. will open new Kerrville taproom Saturday, July 1

By Nina Rangel

Busted Sandal Brewing Company will soon open the doors on a Hill Country taproom in Kerrville.

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us