Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden to open new kitchen, dining area

Instagram / sanantoniojapaneseteagarden
The Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden.
The Jingu House at San Antonio's Japanese Tea Garden will expand its offerings this summer via a new kitchen and interior dining area, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The 1,000-square-foot space is the first building visitors encounter as they enter the Japanese Tea Garden. It currently offers snacks such as pork steam buns, crispy spring rolls and charcuterie boxes from a “Grab N' Go” menu. However, the new kitchen will provide a wider menu of Japanese cuisine with Mexican influences, the SABJ
reports.
Jingu house is the latest eatery to join the Lawton Family of Restaurants, which operates four other spots in San Antonio, including Mama’s Cafe and Cappy’s. Customers can expect the new interior area to open by early August, officials told the publication.
