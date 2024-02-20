Judge allows landlord of San Antonio nightclub Paramour to evict it as a tenant

click to enlarge
Downtown's Paramour bar is known for its River Walk views and drag brunches.
In the latest turn in a convoluted property dispute, a Bexar County judge ruled that the owner of downtown's Phipps Building can evict Paramour, its fancy rooftop bar, over unpaid rent, the Express-News reports
Judge Michele Garcia of Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of building owner CDC Enterprises LP in its eviction case against Paramour, an Alamo City nightlife staple known for its River Walk views and drag brunches. In a suit filed last month, CDC alleges bar owner Holy Spirits LLC failed to pay it months' worth of rent.
Holy Spirits LLC now has five days to appeal or get packing, according to the daily.
Holy Spirits owner Martin Phipps — the San Antonio attorney who represented Bexar County in its high-profile lawsuit against opioid manufacturers — sold the Phipps building to CDC in late 2022 for $11 million, according to a contract included as an exhibit with the landlord's lawsuit.
However, in a January statement to the Express-News
, Phipps alleged CDC still owed him roughly $500,000 and is in breach of the sales contract.
Complicating matters, Phipps and Holy Spirits filed a suit of own against the landlord prior to Monday's hearing, according to the Express-News
. That petition, filed in federal court in San Antonio, accuses CDC of violating racketeering and real-estate fraud laws.
We'll update this story as the legal wrangling continues.
