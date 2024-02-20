FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

Judge allows landlord of San Antonio nightclub Paramour to evict it as a tenant

Paramour's owner, Holy Spirits LLC, run by attorney Martin Phipps, now has five days to appeal.

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 5:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Downtown's Paramour bar is known for its River Walk views and drag brunches. - Instagram / paramourbar
Instagram / paramourbar
Downtown's Paramour bar is known for its River Walk views and drag brunches.
In the latest turn in a convoluted property dispute, a Bexar County judge ruled that the owner of downtown's Phipps Building can evict Paramour, its fancy rooftop bar, over unpaid rent, the Express-News reports.

Judge Michele Garcia of Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of building owner CDC Enterprises LP in its eviction case against Paramour, an Alamo City nightlife staple known for its River Walk views and drag brunches. In a suit filed last month, CDC alleges bar owner Holy Spirits LLC failed to pay it months' worth of rent.

Holy Spirits LLC now has five days to appeal or get packing, according to the daily.

Holy Spirits owner Martin Phipps — the San Antonio attorney who represented Bexar County in its high-profile lawsuit against opioid manufacturers — sold the Phipps building to CDC in late 2022 for $11 million, according to a contract included as an exhibit with the landlord's lawsuit.

However, in a January statement to the Express-News, Phipps alleged CDC still owed him roughly $500,000 and is in breach of the sales contract.

Complicating matters, Phipps and Holy Spirits filed a suit of own against the landlord prior to Monday's hearing, according to the Express-News. That petition, filed in federal court in San Antonio, accuses CDC of violating racketeering and real-estate fraud laws.

We'll update this story as the legal wrangling continues.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's iconic Dry Dock Oyster Bar has permanently closed

By Nina Rangel

Dry Dock Oyster Bar is located at 8522 Fredericksburg Road.

New retro-themed bar and grill Billie Jean now open on San Antonio's North Side

By Nina Rangel

Billie Jean, a new retro-themed bar and grill, is now open.

San Antonio's Brown Coffee will close permanently Feb. 29

By Nina Rangel

Brown Coffee will close permanently Feb. 29.

Luxury brand Kimpton Hotels reveals name, more details about downtown San Antonio project

By Nina Rangel

The Kimpton Santo hotel include 347 guest rooms along with a steakhouse and a rooftop bar.

Also in Food & Drink

Gone Flat? San Antonio craft brewers adapting to survive inflation, changing trends

By Travis E. Poling

Natalia Montemayor at Longtab Brewing in Leon Valley serves up a beer. The brewery' owner said he’s heard tales of gloom and doom from other beermakers but continues to expand his operation.

Believe the Hype: Cullum's Attaboy continues to excel thanks to an unrivaled attention to detail

By Nina Rangel

Cullum's Attaboy has lost none of its luster.

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us