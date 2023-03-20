Kentucky Fried Chicken now offering employees 100% paid tuition via Utah-based university

The partnership will offer employees degree in more than 60 different programs in business, IT, education and healthcare.

By on Mon, Mar 20, 2023 at 2:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Western Governor’s University offers more than 60 different programs in business, IT, education and healthcare. - Courtesy Photo / KFC Foundation
Courtesy Photo / KFC Foundation
Western Governor’s University offers more than 60 different programs in business, IT, education and healthcare.

Fast-food conglomerate Kentucky Fried Chicken is now offering employees 100% paid tuition via a new partnership with Utah-based Western Governor’s University.

The KFC Foundation said Monday the partnership will enable employees to choose from more than 60 bachelor’s, master’s and certification programs in business, IT, education and healthcare.

The program is also non-competitive, which means every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage. Eligibility requirements include holding a high school diploma or GED and a current position as a restaurant general manager, assistant manager, shift supervisor or team member in good standing, the Foundation’s website states. Students must also remain employed by the company as long as the Foundation is covering tuition.

Eligible KFC employees will get access to the perk on their first day on the job, and the online university is offering rolling start dates every month so that workers can enroll at any time.

More info on the partnership is available at the KFC Foundation website.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Longtime San Antonio Mexican food spot Beto's Alt-Mex has closed

By Nina Rangel

Broadway eatery Beto’s Alt-Mex has closed it doors.

Former San Antonio partners in troubled Trump-era food contract suing each other

By Nina Rangel

A federal committee said San Antonio's CRE8AD8 “did not have significant experience in the type of food distribution called for."

San Antonio bar Home Room opening this week at site of former schoolhouse

By Nina Rangel

New patio bar Home Room features picnic tables and games such as this giant Connect 4.

New brunch spot Blush now open in San Antonio’s Southtown neighborhood

By Nina Rangel

Blush is located at 713 S. Alamo Street.

Also in Food & Drink

Drink Dok: The Manhattan cocktail offers almost infinite variations based on subtle changes

By Ron Bechtol

The Manhattan is a cocktail that has it all.

With the ready-to-drink cocktail market taking off, Texas lawmakers weigh allowing them in grocery stores

By Nina Rangel

"I always knew I wanted [our products] to be liquor-based, and I knew the challenges that would come with that, particularly in Texas," said Amelia Lettieri, CEO of Austin-based RANCH2O Spirits.

Small plates shine at Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine, even if some of the presentation pageantry is gone

By Ron Bechtol

Dim Sum Oriental Cuisine's plain decor puts all the focus on the food.

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us