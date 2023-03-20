Kentucky Fried Chicken now offering employees 100% paid tuition via Utah-based university

click to enlarge
Western Governor’s University offers more than 60 different programs in business, IT, education and healthcare.
Fast-food conglomerate Kentucky Fried Chicken is now offering employees 100% paid tuition via a new partnership with Utah-based Western Governor’s University
.
The KFC Foundation said Monday the partnership will enable employees to choose from more than 60 bachelor’s, master’s and certification programs in business, IT, education and healthcare.
The program is also non-competitive, which means every eligible employee who applies and enrolls will get tuition coverage. Eligibility requirements include holding a high school diploma or GED and a current position as a restaurant general manager, assistant manager, shift supervisor or team member in good standing, the Foundation’s website states. Students must also remain employed by the company as long as the Foundation is covering tuition.
Eligible KFC employees will get access to the perk on their first day on the job, and the online university is offering rolling start dates every month so that workers can enroll at any time.
More info on the partnership is available at the KFC Foundation website
.
