Kimpton San Antonio hotel offering steep food and drink discounts in celebration of grand opening

click to enlarge Courtesy Image / White Lodging Located at 431 S. Alamo, the Kimpton Santo occupies the former site of a 19th-century English-German school.

San Antonio luxury hotel Kimpton Santo is offering huge dining discounts to celebrate its opening this Thursday.From Thursdays through Sundays from Aug. 29 until Sept. 30, diners at Dean's Steak and Seafood inside the downtown hotel will receive half off their entire bill during every dining service. The two-level, 207-seat restaurant features an oyster bar and a specially curated private wine room.Dean's Steak and Seafood also will offer guests at its Saturday and Sunday brunch service buy-one, get-one-free deals on entrees along with $1 bottles of champagne. The discounted bubbly is limited to one bottle per group of two.Meanwhile, those who make their way upstairs to the Kimpton Santo's Tenfold Rooftop bar will receive 50% off their next meal with use of a coupon, which comes in the form of a postcard of their inaugural meal bill. Diners have until Sept. 30 to use the coupon."We've had the pleasure of showcasing the Kimpton Santo to influencers, travel experts and local leaders through behind-the-scenes tours for over a month; it's truly inspiring to bring this amazing property to the people of San Antonio," General Manager Lynn Snyder said in a statement. "Through our grand opening month offers and specials, we want everyone in San Antonio to experience the exceptional service and cuisine we've all been waiting for."Located at 431 S. Alamo St., where downtown and the Southtown neighborhood meet, the 347-room property named in honor of Saint Anthony occupies what was formerly a 19th-century English-German school. Elements of the campus have been folded into the hotel's design.