Korean fried-chicken chain bb.q Chicken coming to Northeast San Antonio

Amber Christofoletti
Korean fried chicken chain bb.q Chicken will take over the space that formerly housed Milt's Pit BBQ.
Korean fried-chicken chain bb.q Chicken is expanding its San Antonio footprint by opening a second location, this one in the city's far northeastern reach.
The new restaurant is slated to open at 8000 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak, taking over the space that formerly housed Milt's Pit BBQ. A sign hung along the front of the building reads "Coming Soon," and bears bb.q Chicken's minimalist logo.
The Current
reached out for an opening date but got no immediate response.
The Seoul, Korea-born chain is known for uber-crispy fried chicken, brushed with signature sauces that range from spicy to sweet to smoky. The shop also serves up kimchi fried rice and spicy bowls of ddeok-bokki, or sauced fish and rice cakes, according to an online menu.
Founded in 1995, the chain now boasts more than 3,500 locations across 57 countries, according to its website. Its existing Alamo City location is at 1015 Rittiman Road.
