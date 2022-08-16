Kraft Heinz recalls Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun pouches contaminated with cleaning solution

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Kraft Heinz 5,760 cases of Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun Juice Drink have been recalled.

Kraft Heinz has announced a voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun Juice Drink, saying the drink pouches are contaminated with diluted cleaning solution.The cleaner, used on food processing equipment, was "inadvertently introduced” into a factory production line, according to a statement from the company. Only Wild Cherry-flavored Capri Sun products with a June 25, 2023 "Best When Used By" date are included in the recall.Kraft Heinz said it became aware of the problem after consumers reported a change in the way the affected juices tasted. It's urging anyone who bought the contaminated beverages not to drink them.The company also said it's working with retailers and distributers to take the packages out of distribution. Consumers who bought affected items can return them to the store where they were purchased.