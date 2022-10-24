L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's restaurant on San Antonio's West Side is now open

Facebook / L&L Hawaiian Barbecue - Lackland
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's newest San Antonio store is located near Lackland Air Force Base.
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue held a grand opening for its newest San Antonio-area restaurant this weekend, serving up frosty Dole whips and burgers with a ramen “bun.”
The West Side location, 6934 W. Military Drive, is the chain's third store in the San Antonio area, joining a flagship location on Austin Highway and a New Braunfels satellite. The latter opened its doors
earlier this spring.
S.A. Foodie for L&L Hawaiian Barbecue
Spam musubi is among the dishes served by the L&L chain.
The Honolulu-based chain operates more than 200 outlets across the country, serving Hawaiian specialities such as Spam musubi, loco loco and barbecue chicken bowls.
The new location, situated one mile from Lackland Air Force Base’s Luke Gate and Visitor Center, will offer military discounts and Aloha Friday entertainment, company officials said.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It closes daily for a 3 p.m.-3:45 p.m. team break.
