Las Cazuelas, Delia's Tamales: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Readers wanted all the deets on longtime staple Las Cazuelas' free, family-friendly 25th anniversary party and two local barbecue joints headed to Lockhart next weekend to be included amongst the best smoked meat outfits in the state. Folks also wanted to know about Dominion-area Mexican joint Papa Nacho's upgrading to a new space, as well as a first look at the inaugural tenant at The Creamery near Pearl.
The one downer of the top five most-read stories was the report that SA tamale favorite Delia's allegedly committed fraud and age discrimination — allegations the company denies.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio staple Las Cazuelas to celebrate 25 years with Nov. 4 fiesta
- San Antonio favorite Delia’s Tamales faces fraud, age discrimination suit
- Two San Antonio-area restaurants land slots at Texas Monthly BBQ Fest
- San Antonio eatery Papa Nacho’s relocating into swanky new digs
- First Look: San Antonio coffee shop Créme serving up java, plush vibes
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed