Las Cazuelas, Delia's Tamales: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Papa Nacho's, Créme at The Creamery and SA barbecue joints also made this week's top food news.

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 2:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Las Cazuelas Restaurant will celebrate 25 years in business next month. - Facebook / Las Cazuelas Restaurant/Fruteria
Facebook / Las Cazuelas Restaurant/Fruteria
Las Cazuelas Restaurant will celebrate 25 years in business next month.
This week's most-read Current food news was largely positive, covering openings, expansions and one heck of a milestone celebration. Let's jump in.

Readers wanted all the deets on longtime staple Las Cazuelas' free, family-friendly 25th anniversary party and two local barbecue joints headed to Lockhart next weekend to be included amongst the best smoked meat outfits in the state. Folks also wanted to know about Dominion-area Mexican joint Papa Nacho's upgrading to a new space, as well as a first look at the inaugural tenant at The Creamery near Pearl.

The one downer of the top five most-read stories was the report that SA tamale favorite Delia's allegedly committed fraud and age discrimination — allegations the company denies.

Read on for more.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's Wow Wow Lemonade to close permanently at the end of the month

By Nina Rangel

Wow Wow Lemonade's Mangonada Bowl was on special all summer.

San Antonio's 1000 Degrees Pizza to close after six years in business

By Nina Rangel

New Jersey transplant 1000 Degrees Pizza will close Oct. 29.

San Antonio favorite Delia’s Tamales faces fraud, age discrimination suit

By Nina Rangel

Delia’s operates seven locations in Sn Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

San Antonio eatery Papa Nacho’s relocating into swanky new digs

By Nina Rangel

Papa Nacho’s Cantina is located in the Dominion area, and its new location will remain in the general vicinity.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

By Travis E. Poling

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us