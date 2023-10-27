Las Cazuelas, Delia's Tamales: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Facebook / Las Cazuelas Restaurant/Fruteria Las Cazuelas Restaurant will celebrate 25 years in business next month.

This week's most-readfood news was largely positive, covering openings, expansions and one heck of a milestone celebration. Let's jump in.Readers wanted all the deets on longtime staple Las Cazuelas' free, family-friendly 25th anniversary party and two local barbecue joints headed to Lockhart next weekend to be included amongst the best smoked meat outfits in the state. Folks also wanted to know about Dominion-area Mexican joint Papa Nacho's upgrading to a new space, as well as a first look at the inaugural tenant at The Creamery near Pearl.The one downer of the top five most-read stories was the report that SA tamale favorite Delia's allegedly committed fraud and age discrimination — allegations the company denies.Read on for more.