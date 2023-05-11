Last minute San Antonio Mother's Day events that will show Mom you care

Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

She brought you into this world, and you still haven’t gotten her anything for Mother’s Day? We can help.

By on Thu, May 11, 2023 at 2:48 pm

click to enlarge Central Market's Breakfast in Bed kit could work for moms who prefer to stay home. - Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Courtesy Photo / Central Market
Central Market's Breakfast in Bed kit could work for moms who prefer to stay home.
This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and it's a safe bet that plenty of procrastinating San Antonians are scrambling to find something that will put a smile on Mom's face.

Don’t fret, unorganized comrades, we’ve got a list of last-minute events that will make it look like you have your shit together, especially if your mama is a foodie. There's even an option for moms who prefer to stay home and avoid the masses — because that's OK too.

Three Star Bar will host sandwich pop-up Gigi’s Deli Sunday, offering stacked Italian sandos from 5 p.m. to sellout. The menu hasn’t yet been released, but word around town is that Gigi’s chicken parmesan sandwich and a frosty cocktail is just what plenty of moms want. 521 E Grayson St., threestar.bar.

Maar’s Pizza and More is tossing up heart-shaped pies for the big day and offering a $1 upgrade to those who say, “I love you” with food. The heart-shaped pies are 14 inches, and the Northeast San Antonio shop will accommodate a max of three regular toppings for each pizza. Preorders are available. 14218 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 599-7400, maarspizzaandmore.com.

Gather Brewing Co. will offer a Mother’s Day bagel and lox special featuring smoked steelhead trout, whipped goat cheese, Korean red chili powder, dill, red onion and fried capers served on a toasted bagel with kimchi aioli. The brewpub also is offering a Mother's Day-only lavender lemonade mimosa made with prosecco, lemonade, lavender syrup and butterfly pea extract. The special items are available from 10 a.m. Sunday until sellout. 210 E. Aviation Blvd., (210) 868-3596, gatherbrewing.co.

New bar Home Room will hold a Sunday crawfish boil featuring a by-the-pound price point of $5, prepared by Cajun and Creole pop-up Cravorites. Order the mother-approved mudbugs for dine-in or takeout starting around 1 p.m. Sunday. 517 Live Oak St., (210) 549-6417, homeroomsa.com.

Frederick’s Bistro will offer a Mother’s Day brunch with items including baked oysters casino, grilled lamb chops and parmesan-crusted trout. Mimosas will also be on offer, of course. Brunch runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 14439 N.W. Military Highway, Suite 100, (210) 828-9050, fredericksrestaurantsa.com/bistro.

Aans Mediterranean & Casual Cuisine — purveyor of hearty Middle Eastern fare such as wraps, bowls and gyros — will offer free dessert to moms with a purchase of lunch or dinner. The offer is available both Saturday and Sunday. 11019 Culebra Road, (210) 314-1390, facebook.com/aansmediterranean.

Central Market is offering several Mother’s Day kits, including everything needed to prepare brunch, mimosas or breakfast in bed. You can even snag a bouquet of flowers at the same time, in case you want to lay it on extra thick. Kits run $15.99-56.99 and are available in store, curbside or delivery May 12 through May 14, while supplies last. 4821 Broadway St., (210) 368-8600, centralmarket.com/san-antonio.

Thompson San Antonio Riverwalk’s signature restaurant Landrace will host a Mother’s Day brunch featuring a seafood display, brisket carving station, lemon-prickly pear cupcakes, banana cream parfaits and mimosas. The buffet is $95 per person — $25 for kiddos — and it will run 7 a.m.-3 p.m. 111 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6026, landracetx.com.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

