Last minute San Antonio Mother's Day events that will show Mom you care

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Central Market Central Market's Breakfast in Bed kit could work for moms who prefer to stay home.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and it's a safe bet that plenty of procrastinating San Antonians are scrambling to find something that will put a smile on Mom's face.Don’t fret, unorganized comrades, we’ve got a list of last-minute events that will make it look like you have your shit together, especially if your mama is a foodie. There's even an option for moms who prefer to stay home and avoid the masses — because that's OK too.will host sandwich pop-up Gigi’s Deli Sunday, offering stacked Italian sandos from 5 p.m. to sellout. The menu hasn’t yet been released, but word around town is that Gigi’s chicken parmesan sandwich and a frosty cocktail is just what plenty of moms want.is tossing up heart-shaped pies for the big day and offering a $1 upgrade to those who say, “I love you” with food. The heart-shaped pies are 14 inches, and the Northeast San Antonio shop will accommodate a max of three regular toppings for each pizza. Preorders are available.will offer a Mother’s Day bagel and lox special featuring smoked steelhead trout, whipped goat cheese, Korean red chili powder, dill, red onion and fried capers served on a toasted bagel with kimchi aioli. The brewpub also is offering a Mother's Day-only lavender lemonade mimosa made with prosecco, lemonade, lavender syrup and butterfly pea extract. The special items are available from 10 a.m. Sunday until sellout.New barwill hold a Sunday crawfish boil featuring a by-the-pound price point of $5, prepared by Cajun and Creole pop-up Cravorites. Order the mother-approved mudbugs for dine-in or takeout starting around 1 p.m. Sunday.will offer a Mother’s Day brunch with items including baked oysters casino, grilled lamb chops and parmesan-crusted trout. Mimosas will also be on offer, of course. Brunch runs 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 14439— purveyor of hearty Middle Eastern fare such as wraps, bowls and gyros — will offer free dessert to moms with a purchase of lunch or dinner. The offer is available both Saturday and Sunday.is offering several Mother’s Day kits, including everything needed to prepare brunch, mimosas or breakfast in bed. You can even snag a bouquet of flowers at the same time, in case you want to lay it on extra thick. Kits run $15.99-56.99 and are available in store, curbside or delivery May 12 through May 14, while supplies last.’s signature restaurantwill host a Mother’s Day brunch featuring a seafood display, brisket carving station, lemon-prickly pear cupcakes, banana cream parfaits and mimosas. The buffet is $95 per person — $25 for kiddos — and it will run 7 a.m.-3 p.m.