Last minute Valentine’s Day date ideas in San Antonio

Even the most dedicated lovers sometimes fall behind on planning.If you're one of those folks, Valentine’s Day may have crept up on you, and that means San Antonio’s most romantic eateries are all booked up. Don’t fret: we’ve got you covered. Here are some thoughtful last-minute date ideas that will impress your partner so much they'll have no idea how bad you procrastinated.Stock up on outdoor-ready picnic fare from local food and beverage purveyors — and don’t forget a blanket, plates and utensils. Stow everything in a lightweight, roomy cooler and make sure you bring along a Bluetooth speaker to set the mood. Consider posting up on the grounds of the McNay Art Museum, the San Antonio Botanical Garden or in a shady spot at one of the city’s many public parks.Pasta salads and sandwiches are no-brainers for picnics, since they’re easily shareable and can be kept fresh in a cooler. Local spots such as) andall offer up savory, flavorful pasta salads and loaded sandos that can be served in a snap.Wine, nuts and cheese are also picnic staples, and all are available at retailers such asand ReRooted:210Local beer lovers now have an array of craft breweries to check out, and some even offer chef-prepared eats fit for wooing your boo.’stwo locations andserve up fire-baked pizzas alongside frosty, local brews.pairs its craft brews with seasonal Southern cuisine from acclaimed local chef Jeff Balfour — pro tip: be sure to ask for a cozy booth when making a reservation.’s new all-day café & tap roomoffers cozy surroundings and locally-sourced fare to go with its craft beer and wine.For couples who like beer variety and don't necessarily need to visit the source, local tap roomsandoffer a total 300 beers in either cans or bottles and more than 80 on tap. The spots also offer approachable food and ample outdoor seating, making for a casual but cozy date night.Who says a place needs to be awash in romantic ambiance to serve up great food for a date night? Sometimes it pays to follow the accolades.San Antonio dining spots includingandhave been featured on the Food Network for their eats. Meanwhile, Caribbean-inspiredand Mediterranean grillhave won praise frommagazine.What’s more, more than a dozen local culinary pros have tested their mettle against TV chefs on shows such asand