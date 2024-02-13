Last minute Valentine’s Day date ideas in San Antonio

click to enlarge
Pexels / Rachel Claire
Consider taking your significant other on a San Antonio-sourced picnic for Valentine's Day.
Even the most dedicated lovers sometimes fall behind on planning.
If you're one of those folks, Valentine’s Day may have crept up on you, and that means San Antonio’s most romantic eateries are all booked up. Don’t fret: we’ve got you covered. Here are some thoughtful last-minute date ideas that will impress your partner so much they'll have no idea how bad you procrastinated.
Pack a San Antonio-sourced picnic
Stock up on outdoor-ready picnic fare from local food and beverage purveyors — and don’t forget a blanket, plates and utensils. Stow everything in a lightweight, roomy cooler and make sure you bring along a Bluetooth speaker to set the mood. Consider posting up on the grounds of the McNay Art Museum, the San Antonio Botanical Garden or in a shady spot at one of the city’s many public parks.
Pasta salads and sandwiches are no-brainers for picnics, since they’re easily shareable and can be kept fresh in a cooler. Local spots such as W.D. Deli (3123 Broadway St., (210) 828-2322, wddeli.com)
, Guillermo’s
(Multiple locations, guillermosaustinstreet.com
) and DelliGatti's Sandwich Shop (13465 Wetmore Road, (210) 494-3801, delligattissandwichshop.com)
all offer up savory, flavorful pasta salads and loaded sandos that can be served in a snap.
Wine, nuts and cheese are also picnic staples, and all are available at retailers such as Willow’s Cheese Shop (6413 Blanco Road, (210) 988-9863, willowscheeseshop.com)
, The Board Couple (Multiple locations, theboardcouple.com)
and ReRooted:210 (623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 106, (210) 239-9763, rerootedwine.com)
.
Tour San Antonio’s craft breweries
Local beer lovers now have an array of craft breweries to check out, and some even offer chef-prepared eats fit for wooing your boo.
Freetail Brewing Co.
’s (Multiple locations, freetailbrewing.com)
two locations and Black Laboratory Brewing (1602 E. Houston St., (210) 370-3442, blacklaboratorybrewing.com)
serve up fire-baked pizzas alongside frosty, local brews. Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery (136 E. Grayson St. #120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com)
pairs its craft brews with seasonal Southern cuisine from acclaimed local chef Jeff Balfour — pro tip: be sure to ask for a cozy booth when making a reservation. Vista Brewing
’s new all-day café & tap room (125 Lamar St., Suite 106, (210) 802-1578, vistabrewingtx.com)
offers cozy surroundings and locally-sourced fare to go with its craft beer and wine.
click to enlarge
Nina Rangel
Vista Brewing serves up craft brews as well as a menu featuring locally sourced ingredients.
For couples who like beer variety and don't necessarily need to visit the source, local tap rooms The Friendly Spot (943 S. Alamo St, (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com)
and Burleson Yard Beer Garden (430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard)
offer a total 300 beers in either cans or bottles and more than 80 on tap. The spots also offer approachable food and ample outdoor seating, making for a casual but cozy date night.
click to enlarge Dine your way through some of San Antonio’s TV-famous eateries
Courtesy Photo / The Jerk Shack
The Jerk Shack has earned plenty of coverage for its island fare.
Who says a place needs to be awash in romantic ambiance to serve up great food for a date night? Sometimes it pays to follow the accolades.
San Antonio dining spots including Dough Pizzeria Napoletana (Multiple locations, doughpizzeria.com)
and Los Barrios (4223 Blanco Road, (210) 732-6017, losbarriosrestaurant.com)
have been featured on the Food Network for their eats. Meanwhile, Caribbean-inspired The Jerk Shack (10234 TX-151, Suite 103, (210) 776-7780, thejerkshacksatx.com)
and Mediterranean grill Ladino
have won praise from Bon Appétit
magazine.
What’s more, more than a dozen local culinary pros have tested their mettle
against TV chefs on shows such as Throwdown with Bobby Flay
, Chopped
and Spring Baking Championship
.
