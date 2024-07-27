WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Lawyer for former Delia's Tamales workers says he wouldn't rule out FBI raid being tied to lawsuit

FBI agents raided the San Antonio Delia's location on Wednesday along with stores in McAllen and Pharr.

By on Sat, Jul 27, 2024 at 9:35 am

click to enlarge FBI agents and police officers are stationed around the parking lot of Delia's Tamales in Northwest San Antonio. - Adam Doe
Adam Doe
FBI agents and police officers are stationed around the parking lot of Delia's Tamales in Northwest San Antonio.
Ricardo Gonzalez, an attorney representing former workers in a lawsuit against Delia’s Tamales, said he wouldn't rule out recent FBI raids at the chain's stores being tied to his civil case, KSAT reports.

Even so, Gonzalez told the TV station he would be "speculating" to say the investigation was linked to his suit, which accuses the McAllen-based restaurant chain of using fake social security numbers to hire undocumented workers.

Gonzalez made his comments to KSAT two days after FBI agents conducted an investigation Wednesday afternoon at the Northwest San Antonio location of Delia's Tamales. Personnel with the law enforcement agency were also reported to have entered Delia's stores in McAllen and Pharr.

FBI officials declined comment on the actions other than to confirm to the Current that agents carried out "court-authorized law enforcement activity" in the area around the Delia's in San Antonio.

Attorneys for McAllen-based Delia's were unavailable for comment, according to KSAT. However, the company has denied wrongdoing in relation to Gonzales' court case.

All seven Delia's stores have since reopened.

Gonzalez's lawsuit, filed by more than two dozen former employees, maintains that Delia's officials withheld social security deductions from paychecks, which the company ultimately pocketed.

“They’re preying on people who, again, don’t have legal status, and it’s disgusting,” Gonzalez said of the case.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

July 24, 2024

