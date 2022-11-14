Lazo with Don Strange restaurant at San Antonio's Estancia del Norte hotel now closed

click to enlarge
Instagram / estanciadelnorte
Estancia del Norte's restaurant, Lazo with Don Strange, has closed.
Just six months after its grand opening, Lazo with Don Strange has closed its doors.
The eatery — billed as an experimental restaurant collaboration between San Antonio’s Estancia del Norte hotel and the local catering outfit that boasts the Strange name — quietly shuttered operations in September, the San Antonio Express-News reports
.
Don Strange of Texas CEO Brian Strange described Lazo as “a big leap of faith for everybody,” when he spoke to the daily. “The catering and restaurant world look similar, but they’re completely different animals,” he said.
Chef Sarah Myles, formerly a sous chef at Boiler House in the Pearl crafted a menu for the restaurant that featured items such as mesquite charcoal-grilled tenderloin with jalapeño jelly, sautéed oysters and grilled white wings.
Estancia del Norte managing member Charles Leddy told the Express-News
that the hotel “will be going back to the drawing board” for the Lazo space. In the meantime, he said, the square footage will be added to the hotel’s conference capacity.
Estancia del Norte’s bar and grill, Paseo, will remain open. It's located at 37 N.E. Loop 410.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter