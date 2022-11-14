Lazo with Don Strange restaurant at San Antonio's Estancia del Norte hotel now closed

The eatery was billed as an experimental collaboration between the Estancia del Norte hotel and catering outfit Don Strange of Texas.

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 9:41 am

click to enlarge Estancia del Norte's restaurant, Lazo with Don Strange, has closed. - Instagram / estanciadelnorte
Instagram / estanciadelnorte
Estancia del Norte's restaurant, Lazo with Don Strange, has closed.
Just six months after its grand opening, Lazo with Don Strange has closed its doors.

The eatery — billed as an experimental restaurant collaboration between San Antonio’s Estancia del Norte hotel and the local catering outfit that boasts the Strange name — quietly shuttered operations in September, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Don Strange of Texas CEO Brian Strange described Lazo as “a big leap of faith for everybody,” when he spoke to the daily. “The catering and restaurant world look similar, but they’re completely different animals,” he said. 

Chef Sarah Myles, formerly a sous chef at Boiler House in the Pearl crafted a menu for the restaurant that featured items such as mesquite charcoal-grilled tenderloin with jalapeño jelly, sautéed oysters and grilled white wings.

Estancia del Norte managing member Charles Leddy told the Express-News that the hotel “will be going back to the drawing board” for the Lazo space. In the meantime, he said, the square footage will be added to the hotel’s conference capacity.

Estancia del Norte’s bar and grill, Paseo, will remain open. It's located at 37 N.E. Loop 410.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More

